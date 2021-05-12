As a young teen growing up in rural Nova Scotia, I remember my aunties putting together care packages of Indian food to send to my male cousins at university. As the first girl getting ready to fly the nest, my mom would constantly remind me that I would not be given the same privilege. If I wanted to eat Indian food at school, I’d better learn to cook it. Well, that didn’t happen, but grade nine home economics at least taught me some basics and how to read a recipe.
Fast forward to my freshman year of college and I invited friends to my apartment for dinner. A nice lasagna and salad awaited them, but they were not happy with me at all! They had come to my home all prepared to enjoy an Indian feast and food their own moms cooked was highly disappointing.
Thus began my adventures in the kitchen. My mother never used a written recipe for Indian food, nor did any of my aunties. I’d watched them often enough to know the basic steps and ingredients, but the quantity of those ingredients was beyond me. I found myself making dishes that were not quite right, and putting them in the fridge until Mom told me what I’d messed up on.
I’ve come a long way since then, and my love for new tastes and flavors has led to experimenting with cuisines from around the world.
Now-a-days, my college age kids ask me for recipes, and I make sure I have something written to give them. I think we all started with this one.
Basic Curry Chicken
2 onions, peeled and coarsely chopped
2 tbs veggie or canola oil
3 cloves of garlic crushed
1” ginger root, shredded
1 tsp salt
1/2 tsp ground cumin
1/2 tsp ground coriander
1/2 tsp turmeric
1/4 tsp cayenne
6 oz tomato sauce
1 cup water
2 lbs boneless chicken breast cut into large cubes.
Purée the onions in a food processor or blender. (If using a blender you might need to add a 1/4 cup of water to keep it flowing)
Heat oil in a heavy bottomed pot and add onions.
Cook on medium low heat, stirring frequently, until onion mixture becomes a dry paste and turns a light caramel color.
Add ginger and garlic, cook for two more minutes
Mix in tomato sauce, seasonings and diced chicken and sauté for 5 minutes
Stir in water, and let simmer for 15 minutes
Serve over rice
Jeera rice
1/2 onion
1/4 tsp cumin seeds
1 tbs canola oil
1 cup basmati rice, rinsed
2 cups water
Cut onions into strips
Heat oil in a 2 quart saucepan
Add cumin seeds and let cook for one minute
Add onions and sauté until translucent.
Pour water into pot and bring to a boil
Stir in rice, cover and reduce heat to medium.
Let rice cook for ten minutes, do not open cover
Remove from heat, let sit for five minutes and then fluff with a fork.