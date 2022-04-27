The weather is starting to get wonderfully warm and it’s time for picnics, but if you’re anything like me, the challenge is what to pack.
We get tired of the same old sandwiches or charcuterie, and so I was looking for an alternate meal that could be served cold. These bowls are are perfect thing! (They also make a great lunch for your teens to take to school)
While I made the BBQ chicken especially for these, you can really use whatever leftovers you have on hand. Add some kind of dressing if your toppings aren’t already packed with flavor
The quinoa I used as a base is an amazing protein, but you can easily use couscous, rice or any other grain you like
BBQ Chicken and Quinoa Bowls
1 pound chicken breasts
1/2 cup BBQ sauce
1/2 cup water
1 cup quinoa
2 cups water
1 tablesoon butter
1/2 teaspoon salt
1 bundle of asparagus
1 tablesoon olive oil
1 teaspoon Greek Seasoning
1 avocado sliced
1 cup cherry tomatoes halved
Mix the BBQ sauce and water in a mixing bowl. Add the chicken breast and marinate for one hour
To cook quinoa, put dry quinoa into a sieve and rinse under cool water
Bring 2 cups of water, 1 tablespoon butter and 1/2 teaspoon of salt to a boil in a two quart sauce pan
Add rinsed quinoa, reduce heat and simmer for 15 minutes or until all water is absorbed. Fluff with a fork and let cool
Trim ends from asparagus, drizzle with olive oil and sprinkle with Greek seasoning
Discard marinade and grill chicken until internal temp reaches 165°. Cut into slices and set to cool
Grill asparagus until it starts to char, but is still bright green in color. Cut into 1 inch pieces and let cool
Put quinoa, chicken and asparagus into the fridge and chill for at least four hours
Divide quinoa into four portable containers.
Top with chicken, asparagus, tomatoes and avocado, cover and pack. Serve within 4 hours.