Sometimes someone else brings in a recipe that blows your mind away; this is one of them. Jessica Barnett with 1 Team brought this recipe to me for a workshop we were doing at Rural Resources together, and it was amazing.
She got the original recipe from a blog called Cookies and Kate and we tweaked it just slightly. The best part for sure is the homemade carrot and ginger Dressing. I dislike ginger 95% of the time, and use it sparingly, but this one is so bright and flavorful. It’s quickly become a favorite for salads and other veggies, as well as for these bowls.
BUDDA BOWLS
Ingredients
• 1 1/2 cups jasmine rice, preferably brown
• 1 1/2 cups trimmed and roughly chopped snow peas
• 1 head broccoli roughly chopped,
• 6 oz frozen edamame, shelled and thawed
• 1 to 2 tablespoons soy sauce, to taste
• 4 cups chopped spinach and kale (ribs removed)
• 2 ripe avocados, halved, pitted and thinly sliced into long strips (wait to slice just before serving, see details in step 5)
Garnishes
• 1 small cucumber, very thinly sliced
• Carrot ginger dressing
• Thinly sliced green onion (about 1/2 small bunch)
• 1 cup diced carrot
• 1 cup chopped red cabbage
• Lime wedges
1. Follow the directions for cooking the rice, subtracting two minutes from the cooking time. Add the snap peas, broccoli and edamame and cook for 2 more minutes.
2. Season to taste with 1 to 2 tablespoons of soy sauce, and stir to combine.
3. Divide the rice/veggie mixture and raw greens into 4 bowls. Arrange cucumber slices along the edge of the bowl. Arrange the cabbage and carrots so it’s pretty. Drizzle lightly with carrot ginger dressing and top with sliced green onion. Place a lime wedge in each bowl.
4. When you’re ready to serve, divide the avocado into the bowls. Lightly drizzle sesame oil over the avocado. Serve promptly.
5. If you intend to have leftovers, wait to complete step 4 just before serving (otherwise the avocado will brown too soon). Leftover bowls keep well (avocado excluded) for 4 to 5 days in the refrigerator.
CARROT-GINGER DRESSING
Ingredients
• ⅓ cup extra-virgin olive oil
• ⅓ cup rice vinegar
• 2 large carrots, peeled and roughly chopped (about ⅔ cup)
• 2 tablespoons peeled and roughly chopped fresh ginger
• 2 tablespoons lime juice
• 1 tablespoon plus 1 teaspoon honey
• 1 ½ teaspoons toasted sesame oil
• ¼ teaspoon salt, more to taste
Place all ingredients in a blender and purée until smooth.