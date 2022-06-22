It’s summer time and the gardens are starting to really produce.
One of the things I’m always super excited for is all the fresh basil that has started coming into the kitchen. I’ll use as much as I can fresh, but the rest will either get mixed with olive oil and frozen, or processed into pesto to use through the winter.
In the meantime, I’m going to gain way too much weight eating as much Caprese salad as I can get away with! This is such a simple appetizer to make and I usually do it one of three ways.
The first step though is to make your own balsamic glaze. Start with two cups of good quality balsamic vinegar, bring to a boil and then reduce to a simmer for about 5-10 minutes.
It’s ready when the glaze will cost the back of a spoon. Cool it off and it’s ready to go. To be honest, I can’t tell you how long it will keep in the fridge, because mine never lasts more than three or four days.
TRADITIONAL CAPRESE SALAD
Two eight ounce balls of fresh mozzarella cheese
Three heirloom tomatoes
Several large basil leaves
Two tablespoons olive oil
Two tablespoons balsamic glaze
Salt and pepper to taste
Cut the mozzarella and tomatoes into slices. Alternately stack slices with whole basil leaves on a plate. Drizzle with olive oil and balsamic glaze before sprinkling with salt and pepper
If you’re having a cocktail party and want something easier to pick up, I will use mozzarella pearls and cherry tomatoes skewered on cocktail picks with the basil leaves folded in half, or if I’m super casual I will chiffonade the basil and just toss in a bowl with the mozzarella pearls and cherry tomatoes.
Rush Bakshi is just a regular mom who loves to feed people! She currently serves as chef/cooking instructor at Rural Resources through the APPALCORPS AmeriCorps Program.