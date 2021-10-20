Brrrrr, the first day of fall wasn’t kidding this year! It felt like we switched seasons overnight. I made the mistake of going to the grocery store in a skirt and tee shirt, and had to go home and change into winter clothes before heading to the farm.
When I get cold like that, it takes a lot to warm me back up, and nothing works for that like a bowl of soup.
Fall in Nova Scotia is corn season, and corn chowder is a staple in many kitchens, in fact my school cafeteria served it every Friday, without fail. If you’ve put corn up over the summer, as we all should have, it’s a simple dish to make, full of fresh goodness. (Extra points if you make your own broth.) Paired with biscuits, or crusty rolls, it’s the perfect warm lunch to get you through the rest of your day.
Creamy Corn Chowder
1 medium onion minced
2 tbs butter
4 large russet potatoes (about 2 lbs.) peeled and chopped into dice size pieces
2 cups corn kernels
1.5 cups chicken or vegetable broth
1/2 cup cream
1/2cup whole milk
1/4 tsp white pepper
In a 3 quart sauce pot, fry the minced onion in butter for three minutes.
Add to pot with onions and broth. Cook at a low boil until potatoes are softened but still hold their shape. Add corn, milk, cream and pepper. Bring to a boil, then reduce heat and simmer for 15 minutes.
Move about 1 cup of the soup to a blender and purée until smooth. Return to the pot, add salt to taste and let cook for another two minutes.
Divide into four bowls and garnish with chives if desired.