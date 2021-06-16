When most of us think about summer dining, the last thing we think about is soup. Who wants something hot and hearty when it’s already so warm out there.
But in my house, summer is the perfect time for a chilled soup. I’m not a huge fan of tomato juice so gazpatcho is rare, but my kids can’t get enough of my Dilled Cucumber Soup. Tons of dill and sour cream make this soup incredibly vibrant, and we love to pair it with the simplest of pita sandwiches.
Dilled Cucumber Soup
Ingredients:
2 medium cucumbers, peeled and chopped
2 cups buttermilk
1/2 cup sour cream
1-1/2 teaspoons sugar
1 teaspoon dill weed
1/2 teaspoon salt
1/8 teaspoon pepper
2 green onions, chopped (optional)
Fresh dill, optional
Put all ingredients except fresh dill into a blender. Purée until smooth. Let chill in refrigerator for at least four hours to allow flavors to blend.
Serve in chilled bowls with a dollop of sour cream and fresh dill to garnish.
Pita veggie sandwiches.
2 pocket pita breads
2 slices of sharp cheddar cheese
3 tomatoes sliced
1 bell pepper, sliced into rings
1 English cucumber, sliced into rounds
Cut pitas in half and carefully open pocket
Stuff each pocket with half a slice of cheese, and a few slices each, cucumber, tomato and pepper