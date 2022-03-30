Sometimes you end up with more produce coming out of the garden than you know what to do with! If you’re anything like me, that means tossing it into the freezer for a later date.
The question then becomes, what do I do with this stuff that’s now taken over my freezer!
One year, we found ourselves with an abundance of cushaw squash. You might not know what it’s called but you’ve definitely seen it at market.
Cushaws are larger green striped gourds. Their necks are fairly solid but their bell is hollow and filled with pumpkin-like seeds. (Most people don’t know that the canned pumpkin they buy at the store is often primarily cutshaw.)
So what to do with all this squash? Muffins sounded like the perfect choice, so to the internet I went and found this lovely recipe for rosemary salt sprinkled gems, at All Recipes.
The best part of this recipe is that there’s virtually no sugar in it. It’s only 1/2 cup of maple syrup for 12 muffins
Since I used frozen squash, I did find it to be a bit watery, so I cooked it down slightly.
Took it to the consistency of applesauce and thought that was perfect. Cool before using
HEALTHY ROASTED CUSHAW MUFFINS
Ingredients
Makes 12 muffins
1 cushaw squash — peeled, seeded, and chopped
1/2 cup maple syrup
1/3 cup melted coconut oil
2 large eggs
1/3 cup plain Greek yogurt
1 teaspoon baking soda
1 teaspoon ground cinnamon
1 teaspoon vanilla extract
1/2 teaspoon salt
1/2 teaspoon ground ginger
1/4 teaspoon ground nutmeg
1 3/4 cups whole wheat flour
1/2 cup chopped pecans
1/4 cup old-fashioned oats
2 teaspoons Himalayan sea salt
1/2 teaspoon finely chopped rosemary
Directions
Place a steamer insert into a saucepan and fill the bottom of the basket with 3 inches of water. Bring water to a boil. Add squash, cover, and steam until skin is easily pierced with a fork, about 20 minutes. Let cool enough to handle, 15 to 30 minutes. Remove outer skin.
Combine sea salt and rosemary in a small ramekin. Rub mixture with your fingers to release the oils from rosemary into the salt.
Place squash flesh into the bowl of a food processor and puree until smooth. Reserve 1 cup for muffins.
Heat oven to 325 degrees and grease 12 muffin cups
Whisk maple syrup and coconut oil together in a large bowl until well combined. Add eggs and whisk well. Add 1 cup squash puree, Greek yogurt, baking soda, cinnamon, vanilla extract, salt, ginger, and nutmeg. Stir to combine. Stir in whole wheat flour, pecans, and oats until just combined. Divide muffin batter evenly into the prepared muffin cups. Top with a dash of the rosemary sea salt.
Bake in the preheated oven until tops spring back when lightly pressed, 18 to 20 minutes.
Cook’s Notes:
Honey works well in place of maple syrup. You can substitute pumpkin for cushaw squash.
You can use the squash puree immediately or freeze for later use. You can also switch the pecans to another type of nut or even chocolate chips