One of the things growing up as an immigrant in a small town was the lack of other Indians. My family was super lucky though, in that we had two other families within a half hour drive.
Half an hour now isn’t a big deal at all, but back then it limited visits to weekends only.
But every Saturday, without fail, our three moms would finish their housework by noon and be together by 2 p.m.
Of course, those afternoon always started out with chai. Not quite the Starbucks version, Indian chai is hot, sweet and milky, flavored with cardamom, anise, and other spices. Chai is never served alone, so the table would be filled with sweet and savory snacks. For us, both a variety of Indian and western always graced the table and one of my favorites was this glazed lemon loaf.
As I moved onto university and my own home, it was rare not to find this in my kitchen, ready for whoever dropped by. And those three moms? Even though one has left the province, they talk to each other daily, and are still the best of friends.
Glazed Lemon Loaf
1 and 3/4 cups (220 grams) all-purpose flour , spooned and leveled
2 teaspoons baking powder
1/2 teaspoon salt
1/2 cup (120ml) oil (canola or vegetable)
1 cup (200 grams) granulated sugar
1 cup (230 grams) sour cream
1/4 cup (60ml) fresh lemon juice
1 tablespoon lemon zest (zest of 1 lemon)
2 large eggs
2 teaspoons vanilla extract
For the lemon glaze:
1 cup granulated sugar
2 tablespoons (30 ml) fresh lemon juice
Directions
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Spray a 9x5 inch loaf pan with non-stick cooking spray and set aside.
In a large mixing bowl, whisk together the flour, baking powder, and salt. Set aside.
In a separate mixing bowl, mix together the oil, sugar, sour cream, lemon juice, lemon zest, eggs, and vanilla until fully combined.
Combine the wet and dry ingredients together and mix until just combined.
Pour the batter into the prepared loaf pan and spread it around into one even layer. Bake at 350 degrees for 45-55 minutes or until a wooden toothpick inserted into the center comes out clean. If needed, tent with foil for the last 15-20 minutes of baking to prevent excess browning on top of the bread.
Remove from the oven.
Mix granulated sugar and lemon juice together to make glaze and pour over hot bread.
Let loaf cool in the pan for 20 minutes.
Carefully remove from the loaf pan and transfer to a wire rack to cool completely.