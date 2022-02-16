When the pandemic first hit, Rural Resources took on the challenge of making sure the students on our program, that normally relied on their schools for hot meals, still got something at least a few times a week.
Since we’re also on a tight budget we raided our freezers for proteins and had plenty of Italian Sausage, that we had prepared for the teens’ pizza business. The challenge then became how to prepare it in different ways so that it didn’t get boring. Thank goodness for the internet. I started with a take on low country sausage and grits to modify and then found this one.
Traditionally Grillades are served over grits for breakfast and made with beef. Since we have loose sausage, I bake it as a loaf and then cut it into chunks, but you can use sausage links as well
I fancy my grits up with cheese and then this makes a lovely dinner dish.
Grillades
1 1/2 to 2 pounds Italian sausage
1/3 cup flour
1 1/2 teaspoons cajun seasoning
3 tablespoons vegetable oil, divided
1 celery stalk, chopped
1 onion, chopped
1/2 green pepper, diced
1/2 red bell pepper, diced
3 cloves garlic, minced
1 tablespoon flour
1 (14.5-ounce) can beef broth
1 (14.5-ounce) can fire-roasted tomatoes, undrained
2 bay leaves
2 teaspoons Worcestershire sauce
1 teaspoon red wine vinegar
1 teaspoon tabasco sauce
1/2 teaspoon Italian seasoning
Grits
2 cups water
2 cups milk
1 teaspoon salt
1 cup grits
2 tablespoons butter
¼ teaspoon white pepper
½ cup shredded Cheddar cheese
¼ cup shredded Parmesan cheese
Brown sausage chunks in a cast iron Dutch oven or a deep pan set over medium-high heat.
Remove from pan and set aside.
Add remaining oil to pan along with celery, onion , green pepper, and red pepper. Cook until soft, stirring occasionally, about 5 minutes.
Add garlic and cook for 1 minute.
Sprinkle 1 tablespoon flour over the veggies and stir to mix it in well.
Gradually stir in the beef broth and then add the can of tomatoes.
Add bay leaves, Worcestershire sauce, red wine vinegar, Tabasco sauce, and Italian seasoning.
Add sausage back to pan, cover and simmer for 1 hour..
Meanwhile make grits. To make grits, bring water, milk, and salt to a boil in a medium saucepan.
Gradually whisk in grits so that they do not clump. Turn heat to low and cook according to package directions (probably a good 45 minutes for stone-ground or shorter for quick grits.) Stir frequently to prevent the grits from scorching on the bottom of the pan. If grits are getting too thick, you can add more water.
Once done, turn heat off and stir in butter, cheeses, and white pepper. Keep warm.
To serve place grits on a plate or in a bowl and top with the grillades.