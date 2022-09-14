It used to be that if you went out for breakfast/brunch the “fancy” dish on the menu was Eggs Benedict. Today the trendy dish seems to be shakshuka.
Originating in Israel, but popular across North Africa, shakshuka is basically eggs poached in a tomato based sauce. The first time I had it myself was in the spring, and it was wonderful! It’s much lighter than Eggs Benedict, since it omits all the butter that would go into a hollandaise sauce. Instead the spices in the sauce are what gives it so much flavor.
Traditional shakshuka, is seasoned with salt, pepper, garlic and cumin, but you can add cayenne if you like things spicier. Change things up with basil, oregano and Italian seasoning, or even lemon, oregano and feta cheese for a Greek inspired version.
You can serve it over any starch you like. Pita is the most popular but I think it would be lovely over grits.
With all the tomatoes coming out of the garden, this is a great way to use those less than perfect ones, (especially when you have a year and a half worth of sauce already canned), but you can also use canned ones out of season.
You can also easily do the tomatoes the night before, then bring them back up to a simmer in the morning and drop in your eggs for a quick breakfast in the morning.
When you think about how versatile it is, is it any wonder that it’s become so popular?
Let me know what combinations you come up with.
BASIC SHAKSHUKA
I tablespoon olive oil
I large onion quartered and then thinly sliced (or equivalent)
4 cloves garlic, crushed
1.5 pounds chopped tomatoes
1 diced green pepper
1 teaspoon salt
1/2 teaspoon black pepper
1 teaspoon cumin
4-6 eggs
In a 14 inch pan, fry the onions and garlic in olive oil until fragrant.
Add peppers, tomatoes and spices and simmer until tomatoes are soft and the sauce is thick.
Make wells in the sauce and crack an egg onto each well. Sprinkle eggs with salt and pepper to taste, cover and poach eggs until preferred doneness level.
Remove from stove, and serve over toast.
Rush Bakshi is just a regular mom who loves to feed people! She currently serves as chef/cooking instructor at Rural Resources through the APPALCORPS AmeriCorps Program.