Shew, this has been a crazy week. I know, I know, my friends would say that’s my normal state of being, but even then some weeks are crazier than others. Then in the middle of the crazy, I got thrown another event to cook for. It’s a good thing that feeding people is never a task I object to.
Needless to say, I kept the event on the simpler side, but since simple doesn’t need to be boring, I made this easy to do soup. Everyone went crazy for it, so it must have been good. I had one person tell me they never eat greens, so I was surprised that they loved them in this!
This soup is easy because you can do other things while it simmers, so it almost cooks itself.
Fun fact: Italian Wedding Soup has nothing to do with Italian marriages. Apparently the soup translates literally to Italian married soup and refers to the joining of the ingredients in the stock!
Italian Wedding Soup
6 cups vegetable or chicken broth
1/2 lb loose Italian sausage
1/4 cup finely chopped carrots
1/2 cup large pearl couscous
2 cups chopped spinach or kale
Pat the sausage into a square on a cutting board, about 1/2 inch thick.
Cut the sausage vertically and horizontally into 1/2 inch strips and form each cube into a mini meatball.
Bring the broth to a boil, reduce to a simmer and drop in the meatballs. Let simmer for ten minutes.
Add carrots and couscous to the pot, and continue to simmer until the couscous is soft (about 15 minutes).
Drop in the greens, let cook for five more minutes, and serve.