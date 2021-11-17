Every year, my Facebook page from mid October to mid November is filled with memories of Diwalis.
Celebrated throughout India, Deepawali, the formal name for the holiday, translates to “row of lamps” and is a combination of Christmas and New Years. The festival technically lasts for five days, with various holidays, but Diwali is by far the biggest and the best known.
Small oil lamps, called diyas, are arranged in rows along windowsills, in the driveway, at the doorstep, and then lit before sundown to dispel the darkness and let the light into our hearts and minds.
Diwali is the start of the fiscal year, so business owners close out their books and start fresh for the next year. It’s a night of feasting, fireworks and celebration.
One of the biggest traditions for the Diwali holiday is the sharing of sweets. Women across the country pull out their favorite recipes, cook for days and deliver goodies to their friends. All the family favorites are cooked for the evening meal, which follows prayers for peace and prosperity in the coming year.
One of my family’s favorites is kheer, an Indian style rice pudding. It’s super easy to make, but needs a bit of attention to keep it from scorching. Don’t substitute the long grain rice for Jasmine or basmati, they are too delicate and fall apart during the cooking process.
At first it will look like there’s barely any rice in the milk, but as you keep cooking you’ll see it start to take over.
Cardamom powder can usually be found at the grocery stores. To store it, put it in a ziplock it in the freezer to preserve its flavor for longer.
Kheer
1/2 gallon whole milk
1/2 cup whipping cream
1/2 cup long grain rice
1/2 cup raisins (optional)
1/4 tsp cardamom powder.
1/2 cup sugar
In a heavy bottomed pot put cream, milk, rice and cardamom. Bring it to a boil over medium high heat, stirring frequently to keep it from scorching.
Reduce heat to a low boil and continue cooking and stirring for 15 minutes.
Add raisins and continued cooking for another 20 minute or until you get a pudding-like consistency.
Add sugar and cook for two more minutes.
Remove from the stove and transfer to a deep bowl.
Put the bowl in an ice bath, and stir until cool to prevent a skin from forming on top.
Transfer to the fridge until it’s fully chilled. Serve cold.