Growing up in an Indian house means a few things are different than what you’d find in an American one, especially when it comes to food and snacks.
In the USA when you’re hot and miserable, you’re likely to ask for a glass of iced tea, but in my house, my dad’s go to was lassi.
Lassi is a blend of yogurt, water, and ice and can be flavored a few different ways. Salt and pepper is often how my dad preferred it, but sometimes he’d ask for it sweetened with plain old sugar, instead.
It wasn’t until I was an adult living in the states that I ever went to an Indian restaurant and was introduced to fruit lassis.
Strawberry, peach, and blackberry, are versions you’ll sometimes find, but the one you’ll see at every Indian restaurant you go to is mango.
Sweet rich and creamy, full of flavor, mango lassi can be enjoyed at any point in the day, but it’s an essential part of an Indian brunch. The best mangos show up in the late spring, and are readily available at most grocery stores. The sugar amount listed below is just a guideline, you could need more if your mangos are less sweet.
MANGO LASSI
1 cup plain fat free yogurt
1/2 cup milk
2 mangos, peeled and diced
1/4 cup sugar
2 cups ice
Pour ice, then milk, mango yogurt and sugar into a blender
Pulse to crush the ice and then blend until smooth.
Pour into tall glasses and serve
Makes 4 servings