I’ve lived in Greenville for about 16 years now, and can’t count the times I’ve driven Interstate 81 past Fish Hatchery Road, but never actually taken the exit.
I finally did that about three years ago and the abandoned hatchery was hard to miss.
Imagine my surprise when I found out that there are still active fish farms in the area! Apparently both tilapia and trout are locally raised, and I’m so looking forward to having fresh fish at my fingertips again.
Tilapia is a pretty mild fish and really depends on strong flavors to keep it from being bland. This Mediterranean recipe from diethood.com was amazingly vibrant. I served it over basic couscous, with a side of grilled asparagus and even my 15 year old polished off their plate. (I couldn’t find lemon-stuffed olives, so just used the pimento-stuffed ones.)
MEDITERRANEAN-STYLE BAKED TILAPIA
Ingredients
• 2 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil , divided
• 2 pints (about 4 cups) grape tomatoes, halved
• salt and fresh ground pepper , to taste
• 4 garlic cloves , finely chopped
• 1/2 tablespoon dried oregano
• 1 cup STAR Lemon-Stuffed Green Olives , chopped
• 4 (16 ounces) Tilapia Fillets, fresh or frozen (If frozen, thaw before cooking)
• 1/3 cup crumbled Feta Cheese , optional
• chopped fresh parsley , for garnish
Instructions
• Preheat oven to 350 degrees.
• Lightly grease a 9x13 baking dish with cooking spray and set aside.
• Heat 1-1/2 tablespoons olive oil in a nonstick skillet over medium heat.
• Add tomatoes; season with salt and pepper, and stirring occasionally, cook for 4 to 5 minutes, or until tender.
• Stir in garlic and continue to cook for 1 more minute, or until fragrant.
• Remove from heat.
• Add oregano and chopped olives; mix to combine.
• Transfer tomato mixture to previously prepared baking dish. Taste for seasoning and adjust accordingly.
• Season Tilapia with salt and fresh ground pepper.
• Arrange Tilapia over tomatoes, in one single layer.
• Drizzle with remaining olive oil.
• Bake, uncovered, for 22 to 25 minutes, or until fish is completely done.
• Remove from oven.
• Sprinkle with feta cheese.
• Garnish with parsley.
• Serve.
Rush Bakshi is just a regular mom who loves to feed people! She currently serves as chef/cooking instructor at Rural Resources though the APPALCORPS AmeriCorps Program.