It seems like I’ve cracked a million eggs in the last few months. One event needed hundred of them scrambled, and then I ended up making creme brûlée for two other events. And as wonderful as creme brûlée is, I end up with all those egg whites, since the custard just calls for yolks.
Usually I have the opposite problem, since I prefer eating egg whites, but even then, there are only so many omelettes one can eat in a week, so I tried to find other uses for those protein powerhouses, and in ways that were still healthy.
Enter the meringue cookie. Non-fat, low in sugar, these are a super easy way to indulge a sweet tooth without the guilt. And you can cook them for different lengths of time for different results. Cook them for two hours to get a cookie that’s crispy on the outside but marshmallow like on the inside or cook them for up to two hours for a dryer, and crispy cookie, more like what you’d find in the grocery store.
I like mine plain vanilla, but you can add cocoa, mint or strawberry extract for a flavored cookie as well, and while I used a piping tip, you can just mound spoon fulls of the batter on the parchment as well
This recipe from The Food Network is the perfect starting place, for those crisp yet chewy cookies
MERINGUE COOKIES
3 large egg whites, at room temperature
1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract
1/8 teaspoon cream of tartar
3/4 cup granulated sugar
Preheat the oven to 200 degrees; line 2 baking sheets with parchment paper.
In a stand mixer fitted with a whisk attachment, add the egg whites, vanilla and cream of tartar. Beat until the mixture is frothy and soft peaks form. Gradually add the sugar 1 tablespoon at a time, waiting about 15 seconds between each addition. Once all of the sugar has been added, beat for an additional 5 minutes. The egg whites should be glossy and stiff but not dry.
Spoon the mixture into a large pastry bag fitted with a large star tip. Pipe 2-inch cookies onto the lined baking sheets, leaving 1 inch between each cookie.
Bake for 45 minutes, then turn off the oven and leave the cookies in the oven for an additional 30 minutes. Remove and cool completely before storing in an airtight container.
Rush Bakshi is just a regular mom who loves to feed people! She currently serves as chef/cooking instructor at Rural Resources through the APPALCORPS AmeriCorps Program.