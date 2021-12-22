My friend Liz just texted and told me that she’s coming to the area and hoping to get together, so I’m very excited this week.
When I was living in North Carolina, Liz lived a few houses up the street. She’s originally from Trinidad so every afternoon my phone would ring with, “I’ve put the kettle on, come up for tea.”
For almost five years, this was our tradition. When my eldest started kindergarten, I don’t think we even made it home, just stopped at Liz’s enroute. We put on the kettle and talked while the water boiled and the tea steeped, then moved to the table to chat over a cup or two while the kids played.
Of course, afternoon tea requires biscuits of some sort, or cookies as they’re called in North America.
These oatcakes are super popular though Nova Scotia, and you’ll find them at any coffee shop. A bit crunchy but not too sweet, they’re a guilt free treat because they’re packed with oatmeal. It doesn’t hurt that they’re super easy to make, either. Once you get the basic ones down, it’s easy to spruce them up with a few additions, like dried cranberries or blueberries, or even dip half of each cake in chocolate for some extra sweetness.
Nova Scotia Oatcakes
Ingredients:
2 Cups Oatmeal
1 Cup Flour
1/2 tsp Salt
1/2 Cup Vegetable Oil or Butter
1/4 tsp Baking Soda
1/2 Cup Brown Sugar
1/4 Cup Hot Water
Instructions:
1. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper.
2. Dissolve baking soda in hot water (add a little more water if needed).
3. Combine dry ingredients with butter, then add dissolved baking soda.
4. Mold into a dough ball, then press it out onto a baking sheet. You can roll it out with a dough pin to make it thin as you want it to be (I recommend about 1/4 inch thick.).
5. Turn oven on to 400°.
6. While oven preheats, cover and chill dough for 10-15 minutes to firm up the dough, then remove the oatcakes and score down the middle and across to make 8-10 squares (you’ll use these lines for clean cuts after it’s done baking).
7. Bake for 12-15 minutes until they are golden brown. They should be crisp and crunchy, not chewy.
8. Separate the cakes along the score lines with a thin knife and then allow them to cool.
9. Enjoy with your favorite coffee or tea or add them to your day pack for some quick energy during a hike or a long road trip.