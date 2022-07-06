Even the best of us have days where the last thing we want to do is cook!
Sometimes it’s been a long and exhausting day. sometimes the kids have had us going all afternoon, and we haven’t had time to think — let alone put a meal together! Some days it’s just too hot to want to turn on the stove.
Enter the easiest of the complete meals: the salad, veggies, protein, and carbs all combined in one dish that’s no muss and no fuss.
My family loves this Oriental Chicken Salad as a main, but you could also do it as a starter. Use whatever kind of leftover chicken you have in the house — fried, roasted or grilled — and then all you have to make is this quick and easy dressing I found on Hungry Huy to finish it off. (Make the dressing in a Mason jar and store leftovers in the fridge for up to a week.)
ASIAN SESAME DRESSING
6 tablespoons neutral cooking oil canola, vegetable, or extra virgin olive oil
1/2teaspoon sesame oil
1 tablespoon rice vinegar
1 tablespoon soy sauce
1/2tablespoon dijon mustard
4 teaspoon honey
1/4teaspoon fresh ginger grated
4 teaspoon lime or lemon juice
2 teaspoon sesame seeds optional
Combine all ingredients in a Mason jar. Cover tightly and shake to combine.
ORIENTAL CHICKEN SALAD
Two heads of bright leafy greens, chopped. (About 8 cups packed)
12 ounces cooked and diced chicken
16-ounce can of mandarin orange segments
4-ounce can Chinese rice sticks
Divide the greens between 4 plates. Top with 1/4 of the chicken and 1/4 of the oranges.
Sprinkle with 2 tablespoons rice sticks. Drizzle with Asian sesame dressing and serve.
Rush Bakshi is just a regular mom who loves to feed people! She currently serves as chef/cooking instructor at Rural Resources through the APPALCORPS AmeriCorps Program.