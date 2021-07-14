One of our closest friends was told to avoid gluten and red meat, which leads to a pretty restrictive diet. Asian and Indian foods were the things that worked best for him, and so I was always trying to find new dishes to add to his menu
One day at the grocery I saw a bottle of gluten-free poke sauce, and got pretty excited. I’d had poke years ago in Hawaii, but not since, and there’s no where around here that made it; not at that time.
Eventually though, the store stopped carrying my gluten free variety of sauce and now I had to figure out how to make it myself. I tried a few of the online recipes, but found them too salty, and eventually started throwing things from my pantry into a bowl until I liked it.
So it might not be as good as a trip to Hawaiian, but really, what could be.
Rush’s Poke
Sauce
1/4 cup soy sauce
1/4 cup teriyaki marinade
1/4 cup sugar
2 Tbs Hoisen sauce
1 tbs siracha sauce (or adjust to taste)
Rice
1 1/2c Cal-rose or other sushi rice
2 cups water
1 tbs oil
1/2 tsp salt
3 tbs seasoned rice vinegar
Poke
1 lb cooked shrimp, shelled and deveined
1 English cucumber
2 avocados, a bit on the firm side
Sesame seeds
1/2 cup matchstick carrots
In a small bowl, whisk together soy sauce, teriyaki marinade, sugar, Hoisen and siracha until the sugar complete dissolves. Set aside.
Rinse the rice and then soak in the water for 15 minutes
Bring to a boil over high heat, stir in oil and salt, cover, reduce heat and simmer for 20 minutes.
While rice is cooking, chop cucumbers into long quarters and then into 1/2” chunks and dice the avocados. Mix with the shrimp, toss with the poke sauce and set aside until rice is fully cooked.
Transfer rice to a non metal bowl, sprinkle with vinegar and stir rapidly with a paddle or wooden spatula until vinegar evaporates and rice turns glossy. It will be very sticky.
Divide rice into four bowls. Top each with a quarter of the shrimp mixture. Sprinkle the top of the prepared bowls with sesame seeds and carrots and serve.
You can adapt this recipe in so many ways. Replace the rice with lettuce, add other veggies of your choice, substitute shrimp for glazed chicken, tofu or sashimi grade tuna; find what works best for you.