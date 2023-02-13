Welcome to February! For me, this month is the transition from winter to spring. I remember living in East Carolina and by the end of February the Bradford pears would always be in bloom. While that doesn’t happen quite so early here, yesterday I couldn’t help but stop and notice that the trees are starting to bud, so spring isn’t too far off.
For most people though, early February is all about Valentine’s Day. Couples are planning meals and gifts and single women are making Galentine’s plans. (Do single guys get into the holiday, or do they just welcome the break?)
One thing is certain, every restaurant in town will be packed with people celebrating and, without reservations, wait times can get pretty long.
Some of us would rather cook a nice meal at home, and avoid the commercial crush that the holiday brings, and for them I decided that we needed a red dessert that was also extra special.
When Ella used to have her restaurant, her lemon tiramisu was my go to. (Confession time, I’ll choose a tart lemony dessert over chocolate every time.) But how do I make that in red?
Since another tart fruit that’s red happens to be raspberries, and since raspberries happen to be my personal favorite, this Raspberry Tiramisu was born.
For this dish you’re going to want to get the crunchier ladyfinger cookies from the cookie aisle and not the softer cakes from the bakery section, but if you have to use the cakes, drizzle them with the juice instead of dipping them.
The hardest part honestly is getting the seeds out of the raspberries and you’ll need a fine mesh sieve to do so. Purée the berries in a blender, pour into the sieve and press and stir with the back of a heavy spoon. The fruit pulp will pass through leaving the seeds behind. Leftover raspberry purée is wonderful on pancake or waffles with whipped cream
After that, prep is pretty easy, just be sure to assemble it the night before you’re going to serve it, so it can set up.
Raspberry Tiramusu
1.5 pounds raspberries, fresh or frozen
1 1/2 cups sugar
1 tablespoons lemon juice
2 tablespoons corn starch
1 ounce water
1 pound mascarpone cheese
4 egg yolks (pasteurized)
1 cup cherry or pomegranate juice
1 package ladyfingers cookies
1 cup whipping cream
1/2 teaspoon vanilla
1/4 cup 10x sugar
10” square pan
Defrost, purée and deseed raspberries.
Pour the purée into a pot, add lemon juice and 1/2 c sugar and bring to a simmer.
While the berries are cooking, combine corn starch and water to make a slurry.
Add the slurry to the simmering berries, let it thicken a bit, then remove from heat and let cool
In a large mixing bowl combine remaining sugar with lemon yolks. Beat at high speed until light and fluffy.
Add in the mascarpone and beat until stiff peaks form.
Fold in 1/2 of the cooled raspberries, reserve the rest
Pour the juice into a container large enough for the cookies to sit on the bottom.
Quickly dip each cookie and lay in the bottom of your 10” pan to cover the bottom. (Cut the cookie as necessary to fit)
Cover the first layer of cookie with 1/2 the cheese filling
Spread a thin layer of the reserved raspberries over the cheese, (you may not need it all)
Add another layer of cookies and cheese
Whisk the cream, vanilla and 10X sugar together in a bowl until stiff peaks form. Spread over the top cheese layer.
Place dish in the fridge overnight to set
Decorate the top with fresh berries, if desired.