This blackberry cobbler, prepared from a recipe in The Cozy Cook, is one way to enjoy them year round. You can use fresh-picked ones in the summer or pull them out of the freezer in the winter for that summer-time taste, just don’t defrost them.
Growing up, I despised blackberries. They were always so sour, they had a dry, bitter lump in the middle, and by the time I’d picked even a quart I looked like I’d been in a cat fight and lost, big time!
Wouldn’t you know it, my eldest loves them.
Fortunately blackberries down here are quite different than what I grew up with. They’re bigger juicer, and sweeter for sure.
It’s also more like a cake than a pie, but it comes together in five minutes, which makes it a quick dessert when company comes by.
If you decide to make it ahead, bring it up to room temp and only heat it for a short time or I find it falls. You can also switch out the blackberries for other seasonal fruits like peaches, strawberries or raspberries.
Serve it hot with ice cream and you’ve got perfection in a bowl.
THE PIONEER
WOMAN’S BLACKBERRY COBBLER
1 1/4 cups + 2 tablespoons sugar, separated
1 cup self-rising flour, see notes for easy homemade version
1 cup milk
1/2 stick butter, melted.
2 cups fresh or frozen blackberries, rinsed and patted dry.
Instructions
• Preheat the oven to 350 degrees.
• Combine 1 cup of sugar with 1 cup of flour in a large bowl.
• Stir in the milk, then the melted butter. Mix until well-combined.
• Pour onto the bottom of a greased 9 x 9 inch baking dish.
• Distribute the berries throughout the top. (They’ll sink in further as they bake.) If desired, you can sprinkle more berries on top once it’s started to bake and set to keep those closer to the top. About 30 minutes in.
• Sprinkle ¼ cup sugar over the top, reserving 2 tablespoons for later.
• Bake for 50 minutes, remove from the oven and sprinkle remaining 2 tablespoons sugar on top.
• Bake for 10 minutes, or until the top is golden brown.
Rush Bakshi is just a regular mom who loves to feed people! She currently serves as chef/cooking instructor at Rural Resources through the APPALCORPS AmeriCorps Program.