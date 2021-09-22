It’s so hard to believe summer has flown by and it’s almost fall. The kids are back in school and evenings get busy with dance and piano lessons, soccer practices and football games. As our evenings get so much busier, it feels like there’s never enough time to actually cook a meal, and get it on the table before 9 p.m. at night.
An easy solution for this is a casserole. Follow the recipe except for the baking step, at any point in advance, and you have a meal, ready to throw into the oven when you get home.
One of our favorites is Shepherd’s pie. Traditionally made with ground lamb, most people here use ground beef, but you can easily use ground chicken or turkey. My kids prefer it with corn, but peas are more traditional. This recipe lets you make a gravy with the meat, which bubbles up nicely through the potato crust.
Shepherd’s Pie
Ingredients:
2 lbs. potatoes
1 tsp. salt
4 tbs. butter
1 lb. ground beef
2 tbs. Flour
1 envelope onion soup mix
1 cup beef broth
2 cups corn kernels
Peel and quarter the potatoes and place in a large pot. Cover with water and a teaspoon of salt, and bring to a boil.
While potatoes are cooking, crumble ground beef into a skillet and cook over medium heat, until no pink shows.
Drain potatoes and mash with butter. Set aside.
Skim extra fat from ground beef, add flour and cook on medium heat for two minutes. Stir in soup mix and broth. Let cook until the sauce thickens.
Lay the meat mixture into a 9x9 baking dish. Cover with a layer of corn and then top with a layer of potatoes.
Cover in plastic wrap and put it in the fridge for up to three days.
When you’re ready to cook it, preheat oven to 350°, remove the plastic wrap and bake for 1 hour or until the gravy bubbles through and the potatoes turn golden brown.
(If you chose not to store it before baking, reduce the cooking time to 30 minutes)