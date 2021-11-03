Ever have a dish that for you is an, “Oh my goodness I need something quick and easy” and it turns out that your quick and easy is a crazy special treat for them.
I’ve got a couple of Indian dishes that are like that, but somehow this Spinach Artichoke Dip became my American one. I’ve had more people request this than I can count and it’s something I throw together in five minutes.
When fresh spinach starts to come in, it’s super easy to wash it and throw it in the freezer for use year round, but you can also use fresh spinach. Just blanche it slightly and drain before using. You can also change what cheeses you use. I’ve been know to grab whatever’s in the fridge — mozzarella, Parmesan, Colby jack — as long as it melts nicely, it will work.
You can serve this with corn chips, crackers or melba toasts.
Spinach Artichoke Dip
1/2 c mayonnaise
1/2 cup sour cream
1/2 cup crumbled feta cheese
1/2 cup grated cheddar
1 can quartered artichokes, drained
10 oz spinach, blanched and drained
1/2 tsp garlic powder
1/2 tsp salt
1/4 tsp black pepper
Mix the mayonnaise, sour cream, garlic powder, salt and pepper in a bowl.
Stir in the cheese, before adding the artichokes and spinach.
Put into a 8x8 casserole dish and spread evenly.
Bake at 350 for twenty minutes or until browned and bubbly.
Let sit for five minutes before serving.