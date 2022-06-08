I’m in Nova Scotia this week and that means I’m going to spend a week eating my way across the city I’m in. Somehow or another, even though I can cook almost everything I’m eating, it always a thrill to get it ready made.
One thing that I love are mussels, and I have friends in Greeneville who rave about the frozen ones they get from Aldi. After getting a package for myself, let’s just say that my friends will not be fighting me for any future packages. For me, they’re so quick and easy to make, that it doesn’t make sense to buy them frozen.
Start with loads of minced garlic, butter, wine and some heavy cream, toss in a loaf of crusty bread and I’m good to go.
Fresh mussels are available at most grocery stores in Greeneville. Plan on a pound of mussels per person as an appetizer. The most important thing to do is make sure they’re healthy before you cook them.
STEAMED MUSSELS
4 pounds mussels
4 cloves of garlic, minced
4 tablespoons salted butter
2 cups water or dry white wine
1 cup heavy cream
1 loaf of crusty bread, sliced
Put mussels in a large colander and wash. Discard any that aren’t closed tightly.
Put a large Dutch oven onto the stovetop. Heat to medium and sauté the garlic until fragrant. Pour in the wine and bring to a boil. Add the mussels and let steam for five minutes. Carefully transfer the steamed mussels to bowls. Bring the heat down to medium and stir the cream into the juices left in the pot. Let thicken slightly and pour over mussels.
This broth makes an excellent dipping sauce for both the mussels and the bread.
Rush Bakshi is just a regular mom who loves to feed people! She currently serves as chef/cooking instructor at Rural Resources though the APPALCORPS AmeriCorps Program.