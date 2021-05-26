The weather is warming up and both strawberry’s and greens are coming into season.
One of my favorite ways to enjoy both of these things is with a strawberry salad. Fresh greens, berries and basalmic vinaigrette, with a creamy cheese, almonds or roasted pumpkin seeds for a bit of crunch; I can eat it as a meal.
For the cheese you can use a store bought chèvre, but my new fav is a home made ricotta.
The first time I made this cheese I was terrified, not because the recipe was so complicated, but because it was so simple. I grew up making paneer, which is a firmer cheese, and couldn’t believe that the addition of a bit of cream would change the texture so much. Look for cheesecloth in the canning section of the grocery store, and that’s all the special equipment you’ll need.
Both the vinaigrette and cheese will keep for a week, so you can easily enjoy this salad twice.
Home Made Ricotta Cheese
Ingredients:
4 cups whole milk
1/2 cup heavy cream
1/4 tsp salt
2 tbs lemon juice
Line a colander with a double thickness of cheese cloth
Pour the milk, cream and salt into a heavy bottomed sauce pan.
Heat over med high heat stirring constantly, until it comes to a boil.
Turn heat to low and add the lemon juice
The mixture should separate fairly quickly but let simmer until it does.
Pour the mixture through the colander, trapping the curds in the cheese cloth
Let the cheese drain for one hour, remove from cloth and place in the fridge to chill
Basalmic Vinegrette
Ingredients:
1/2 cup extra-virgin olive oil
1/4 cup balsamic vinegar
2 teaspoons Dijon mustard
1 clove garlic, finely minced
1/2 teaspoon salt
1/4 teaspoon black pepper
1 tablespoon honey
Place ingredients into a pint sized mason jar or other container with a tight fitting lid. Shake vigorously for thirty seconds.
Summer Strawberry Salad
Ingredients:
6 cups leafy lettuce mix
4 oz ricotta cheese crumbled.
4 tablespoons basalmic vinaigrette
1/2 quart strawberries, washed and sliced
1/4 cup roasted pumpkin seeds or almonds
Tear lettuce into large pieces.
Gently toss with strawberries and cheese.
Divide salad onto four plates
Drizzle with vinaigrette and sprinkle with nuts.