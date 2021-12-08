One of my best friends recently went though some heart problems. After almost two weeks in the hospital, he was so ready to go home. For two weeks the thing he complained about the most was the food!
Unfortunately he’s also going home to a lot of dietary changes so I started compiling a list of recipes that I love but that are also good for you. This soup is one of those that tops my list.
With barely any oil, and healthy carbs, not to forget the super heart healthy lentils and an antioxidant powerhouse with the spinach, this warm, rich soup is the perfect comfort food on a cold winter night.
Ingredients:
1 small yellow onion, diced
2–3 cloves of garlic, minced
½ tablespoon fresh rosemary, minced
1 teaspoon fresh thyme, minced
1 cup (190g) dry brown lentils
2 large sweet potatoes, peeled and cubed (4–5 cups; 617 g)
6 cups low-sodium vegetable broth
2 ounces (57 g) baby spinach
Salt and Black pepper, to taste
Bring a large pot to medium heat and add a splash of neutral cooking oil.
Add the onion and garlic and sauté until translucent, 3 to 5 minutes.
Add the rosemary, thyme, and black pepper to taste, then sauté for an additional 1 to 2 minutes.
Next, add the lentils, sweet potatoes, and vegetable broth to the pot. Stir and bring to a boil over high heat, then cover and let simmer on medium-low heat for 20-30 minutes, until the lentils are fully cooked.