Brrr, fall has definitely come in with a vengeance this past week. I’m pretty sure it always feels like it comes earlier and earlier for summer babies like me and later and later for those who welcome the cooler weather.
Fall for me is always going to mean pumpkins and apples. It seems no matter how long I live in the South, I still revert to the harvesting schedule of my youth.
We’re focusing on a lower-sugar menu at Rural Resources, and I needed cookies for a recent gathering and apples are the perfect natural sweetener. Combined with whole oats, these cookies from Feel Good Foodie are packed with the good kinds of carbs, versus the processed ones. Since they don’t have eggs, all you have to do is substitute margarine and remove the salt to make a vegan version, and I must say those are amazing.
These cookies won’t hold up for more than a few days, since the apples will continue to give off moisture, but really, do you think they’ll last that long?
APPLE OATMEAL COOKIES
½ cup light brown sugar
¼ cup unsalted butter melted
¼ cup unsweetened applesauce
1 teaspoon vanilla extract
1 ¼ cup rolled old-fashioned oats
¾ cup all-purpose flour
1 teaspoon baking soda
1 teaspoon cinnamon
¼ teaspoon salt
¾ cup chopped apple Honeycrisp or Gala
Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. Line two baking sheets with parchment paper.
In a large bowl, stir together brown sugar, melted butter, applesauce, and vanilla. In another bowl,whisk together oats, flour, baking soda, cinnamon, and salt. Fold flour mixture into the sugar mixture just until combined. Fold in apple chunks.
Divide the dough into 1 ½ tablespoon-sized balls using a spring-loaded scoop, about 1 inch apart, and flatten slightly. Bake for 10-12 minutes or until golden brown and dry around the edges but still soft in the center.
Rush Bakshi is just a regular mom who loves to feed people! She currently serves as chef/cooking instructor at Rural Resources though the Appalachia CARES AmeriCorps Program.