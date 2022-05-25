I was asked to do a cooking workshop at South Greene Middle last week, which is something I love doing.
Getting kids excited about cooking at a young age, makes them more willing to experiment with new foods as they get older and they get the fun of eating something they made themselves.
But this workshop came with a challenge, no fridge, stove or oven! Even most recipes need at least one or the other, or they take a fair amount of time for the flavors to blend.
A protein ball sounded like the perfect solution, but how was I going to get 100+ mixing bowls and then get them to the school? Well, you know what they say about necessity and invention.
I decided to try these in a ziplock bag, and let the kids measure their own ingredients, and they turned out to be such a hit! They are fun to make and yummy to eat. Plus, they’re great for before — or after — a workout, and talk about some ASMR.
Try these with your little ones this summer. Big kids can measure their own ingredients, but I’d do that for the little ones.
PROTEIN BITES
1/2 cup quick oats
1/4 cup peanut butter
1/4 cup flax seed (can use ground)
1/4 cup chocolate chips
1/2 tablespoon chia seeds
1/2 teaspoon vanilla,
2 tablespoons honey
Place all ingredients in a pint or sandwich sized ziplock bag.
Remove as much air as possible before sealing the bag
Knead ingredients together until mixture forms a cohesive lump. (This can be a challenge! Use your fingertips to push dry ingredients into the wet and knead well)
When all the ingredients have come together (you won’t see any peanut butter left on the bag and there are no dry pockets of oats) then it’s time to press the ingredients. Press them (while they are still in the bag) into a thin brick. Using the back of a butter knife, cut into 12 small pieces. Eat as is or refrigerate for 20 minutes before rolling each piece into a ball.