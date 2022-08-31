One of the best things about living with young adults is that sometimes they will do the cooking for the evening, and sometimes it will even be fancy!
One of the boys is vegan and got this amazing cookbook, called ‘Thug Kitchen 101.” They are having such a great time exploring and trying out new tastes as flavors. Since this has always been one of my favorite things to do, and since I benefit from their experiments, this is a definite win/win deal
Last night they put this plate of polenta down and I knew I had to share it.
Chock full of olives and capers, this dish was a flavor explosion.
FYI, nutritional yeast is available in most of our grocery stores in the health food section.
We did it as a main meal, but I could also see it served as a side dish.
POLENTA PUTANESCA 3 1/2 cups vegetable broth
3 cups unsweetened non-dairy milk
1 1/2 cups polenta
1/4 teaspoon salt
1/4 cup nutritional yeast
3 tablespoons olive oil
3 cloves garlic, minced
2 tablespoons capers- drained
1/2 teaspoon red pepper flakes
1 teaspoon dried oregano
28 ounce can crushed tomatoes
1/2 cup kalamats olives
Bring broth and milk to a boil over medium heat.
Slowly whisk in polenta and salt. Bring to a boil and then reduce heat to low.
Cover and let simmer for 15-20 minutes, stirring occasionally
While polenta simmers, heat the olive oil in a large skillet.
Add garlic, capers, oregano, and pepper flakes and cook until garlic begins to brown.
Add tomatoes and olives. Let simmer while polenta finishes cooking
When polenta has absorbed most of its liquids, remove from heat and stir in nutritional yeast
To serve, scoop a portion of polenta onto a plate and top with sauce.
Trending Recipe Videos
Rush Bakshi is just a regular mom who loves to feed people! She currently serves as chef/cooking instructor at Rural Resources though the Appalachia CARES AmeriCorps Program.