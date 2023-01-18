The first time I was ever exposed to pork belly was at a Korean BBQ place in New York City.
It was our first experience with the cuisine, and we basically asked the waiter for recommendations. Imagine our surprise when they brought what looked like a huge chunk of fat to the table! While they did show us what to do with it, and it was edible, it wasn’t at the top of my list of things or try again
Fast forward several years and we have a dinner event here on the farm with a guest chef. He’s super excited about the slabs of pork belly we have to work with. By the time he finished doing his thing with them, they were so good that they lived up to his description of bacon elevated
And while pork belly has become super popular for things like burnt ends, most of us don’t have a clue where to start with it
Since most of the belly I have here on the farm is pre-sliced, I spent some time playing and came up with this quick and easy stir fry that my staff loved. Our belly was fairly thinly sliced and it may require more oven time the thicker it’s cut, but keep your pieces bite sized.
Asian Pork Belly
and Noodles
1 pound sliced pork belly
4 tablespoons soy sauce
2 tablespoons honey
2 teaspoons garlic powder
2 teaspoons ground ginger
3 large carrots
1 large onion sliced
1 cup snow peas
2 teaspoons sesame oil
2 tablespoons neutral cooking oil
8-ounce package brown rice noodles cooked according to the directions
Cut the pork into 3-inch strips
Combine the soy, honey, garlic, and ginger and mix well. Remove half the mix to a smaller bowl and use to brush over both sides of the pork slices
Place on a parchment covered sheet pan and bake for 20 minutes or until slices are a golden brown
Cut carrots and celery on a bias, Blanche carrots for one minute
In a wok or large frying pan heat oils and add vegetables. Cook for two minutes until veggies are cooked but still crisp
Remove veggies from pan and add reserved soy mixture. Bring to a boil and reduce until the glaze is thick and glossy.
Toss with cooked pork belly and vegetables. Serve over noodles.
Rush Bakshi is just a regular mom who loves to feed people! She currently serves as chef/cooking instructor at Rural Resources though the Appalachia CARES AmeriCorps Program.