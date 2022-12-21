Several years ago my German friend was bemoaning the fact that no one mulls wine here at the holidays.
Apparently it’s something served almost everywhere you go in Germany especially at all the Christkindlmarkets that are traditional there.
Well, you know I’m going to jump at the chance to make something new, especially something a friend is missing. My research showed that it really wasn’t super hard, just a bit time consuming.
This also called for the cheapest red wine you can find. I often use a red blend from Franzia. Seriously, do not use your good wine for this one!
I tend to have a pretty crazy spice cupboard, so I really had everything on hand, but you can also find packages of mulling spices in the grocery store, I know I’ve seen them in Ingles for sure.
The longer you let the stuff cook, the more flavor it will have, but you’ll also lose some of the alcohol content. Some people like to infuse it with a distilled liquor before serving such as brandy but I think Grand Mariner sounds better.
I set mine up in the slow cooker in the morning to be ready for the evening. This works if your cooker has a keep warm function. It’s also easy to do on the stovetop, you want it to come to a simmer and then turn it down so it just has a touch of heat. Serve it warm in punch cups and you’re good to go.
For those that don’t drink, you deserve a fancy Holiday Cocktail too, so here’s my recipe for Sunrise Punch. I build it in individual glasses, to get the visual effect.
I hope you all have a wonderful holiday season filled with friends, fun and food!
MULLED WINE
4 quarts of cheap red wine.
Three cinnamon sticks
1 tablespoon whole cloves
I whole nutmeg, carefully quartered
1 tablespoon allspice berries
2 star Anise
Two oranges, washed well and cut into rings
1 cup sugar or more to taste
Put everything into a slow cooker and set the heat on high.
Once the mix starts to simmer, turn heat to low and let cook for as long as possible, three hours at a minimum
Remove spices from pot before ladling into punch cups or coffee glasses
SUNRISE PUNCH
2 cups sugar
1cup water
1 cup cranberry juice
1 liter orange juice
1 liter club soda
Place sugar, water and cranberry sauce in a 2 quart saucepan and bring to a boil.
Let syrup boil for 5 minutes then let cool and move to the fridge to chill completely.
Pour 1 ounce of chilled syrup into the bottom of a champagne or wine glass, carefully pour 2 ounce of orange juice over the syrup and top with 2 ounce of club soda.
Rush Bakshi is just a regular mom who loves to feed people! She currently serves as chef/cooking instructor at Rural Resources though the Appalachia CARES AmeriCorps Program.