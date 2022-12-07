I don’t know about you, but the holiday season for me is time to spend with friends and family. I will spend the big day with my immediate family, but the lead up to the season is filled with a slew of cocktail parties.
While I love getting a chance to get dressed and go out, I cherish spending casual time with my friends too.
If you’re like anything like me the last decade has brought us a host of friends following an alternate eating plan, from keto to vegan, and back again. So how does one accommodate them all for a party? I’m not advocating for any of these eating plans, but as a hostess I do want to respect my guests lifestyle choices.
Salsa is probably one of the most accommodating foods I found, especially if served with a veggie chip instead of tortillas. It’s vegan, gluten free, paleo and keto. Hummus and crudités is a close second; it ticks all the major boxes except paleo, and is so simple to make!
The baked dill pickles and the blue cheese dip aren’t vegan or paleo, but they are both gluten free and keto — and are amazingly yummy for those who can enjoy them.
In the end, the indicator of a successful holiday party is all the love and friendship shared between your guests. Happy Holidays to you and yours.
BLUE CHEESE DIP
12 tablespoons good butter
4 ounce blue cheese
Soften butter to just below room temp, it should be spreadable but not melted.
Crumble blue cheese with a fork and stir into butter.
Serve with sesame crackers, celery and carrots.
BASIC HUMMUS
1 (15-ounce) can chickpeas, drained but reserve the liquid
juice of 1 large lemon
1/4 cup well-stirred tahini
1 small garlic clove, minced
2 tablespoons (30 ml) extra-virgin olive oil, plus more for serving
1/2 teaspoon ground cumin
Salt to taste
2 to 3 tablespoons of the reserved chick pea liquid
Dash ground cumin, coriander and paprika for serving
Place tahini and lemon juice in a food processor and swirl for one minute. Scrap down the sides.
Add garlic, olive oil, cumin and salt, and process for thirty seconds.
Add 1/2 the chick peas and blend until smooth before adding remaining peas.
The mixture will still be a bit chunky so slowly add in chick pea liquid and continue processing until desired consistency.
Transfer to a bowl, drizzle with olive oil and sprinkle with spices.
Serve with pita, cucumber slices, bell pepper strips and carrots.
BAKED DILL PICKLES
3 cups grated cheddar cheese
12 large slices of dill pickle
Place a tablespoons of cheese into each of 12 muffin cups.
Top with pickle rings and cover with more cheese.
Bake at 400 degrees for 10 minutes or until cheese starts to brown at the edges.
Remove from oven and let sit for one minute before removing from pan. Serve with ranch dressing for dipping.