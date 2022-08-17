Lobster Rolls

This recipe for lobster rolls come from Two Kooks in the Kitchen. It has all the necessary components, lobster, celery, mayo and a bit of lemon juice. You can use whole lobster, if you’re into cleaning them. Precooked lobster tails or even canned tins of it will also work.

 Photo via Rush Bakshi

Rush Bakshi is just a regular mom who loves to feed people! She currently serves as chef/cooking instructor at Rural Resources through the APPALCORPS AmeriCorps Program.