This recipe for lobster rolls come from Two Kooks in the Kitchen. It has all the necessary components, lobster, celery, mayo and a bit of lemon juice. You can use whole lobster, if you’re into cleaning them. Precooked lobster tails or even canned tins of it will also work.
I have had the worst craving for a lobster roll for months now. I think we all have cravings like that on occasion; all you do is indulge the craving and it will go away.
There are two problems with this one for me. A) I don’t like lobster and B) I’m violently allergic to it! Not in a “it will kill me” way, but I will be miserable enough to regret it for days, even if I just have the one bite. (Side note, if your mouth feels like you’re chewing on glass while eating lobster, or any other shellfish, you’re probably allergic and you should not wait 12 years to stop eating it)
Lobster rolls are so iconic on the upper east coast that even McDonald’s does a seasonal McLobster in places.
The classic one I grew up with is made with leftover lobster, from the feed someone had the day before, mayo and seasonings, served on a buttered and toasted hog dog-style roll.
I hear there are other places that omit the mayo and serve them warm, but that would just be wrong.
Needless to say, I didn’t make this recipe, and I really can’t vouch for how good it really tastes, since I’m going on second hand information, but I hope you all get to eat one for me… just don’t tell me how good they were.
LOBSTER ROLLS
1 cup chopped cooked cold lobster meat (from about two 1-1 ½ pound lobsters; about 4 ounce cooked meat per person
3 tablespoon mayonnaise (make sure it’s real; light is ok too)
1 tablespoon lemon juice (or more to taste)
¼ cup celery, diced small
1 tablespoon fresh parsley, finely chopped
Salt and pepper to taste
2 hot dog rolls, split
Softened butter
TO PREPARE LOBSTER FILLING: Mix lobster meat, mayonnaise, lemon juice, celery, parsely, salt and pepper in a bowl. Set aside or put in fridge covered until ready to use.
TO PREPARE THE ROLLS: Heat a skillet to medium. Spread butter on both sides of each hot dog roll. Grill the rolls in the skillet on each side until golden brown.
TO ASSEMBLE: Divide lobster mixture between the rolls. Serve immediately with pickles or chips or fries or whatever you want.
Rush Bakshi is just a regular mom who loves to feed people! She currently serves as chef/cooking instructor at Rural Resources through the APPALCORPS AmeriCorps Program.