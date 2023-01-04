If you’re anything like me, January sucks!
We spend the fall going from Halloween to Thanksgiving to Christmas to New Year’s Eve — and then January 2 hits with nothing to look forward to. No family in town, no parties to plan, nothing. The nights are still long and cold, and seasonal depression is starting to kick in big time.
But I also refuse to dwell in that headspace, so January can also mean nights by the fire and adventure trips to go tubing, skating or skiing. Plus who needs the excuse of a holiday to spend a night with friends?
Throw on a big pot of this chili, from Cooking Classy, (the recipe is easy to double or even triple), toss a loaf of bread into the oven to get nice and crusty, grab some beer or wine and invite those friends to come hang out for a relaxing evening.
For this recipe, I also boiled some chicken breast with seasonings versus using precooked chicken, and I didn’t purée the beans since I think it was creamy enough.
You’ll find it’s a great way to refresh and get out of the post holiday doldrums.
White Chicken Chili
1 small yellow onion , diced
1 tablespoons olive oil
2 cloves garlic , finely minced
2 (14.5 ounce) cans low-sodium chicken broth
1 (7 ounce) can diced green chilies
1 1/2 teaspoon cumin
1/2 teaspoon paprika
1/2 teaspoon dried oregano
1/2 teaspoon ground coriander
1/4 teaspoon cayenne pepper
salt and freshly ground black pepper , to taste
1 (8 ounce) package Neufchatel cheese (aka light cream cheese), cut into small cubes
1 1/4 cup frozen or fresh corn
2 (15 oounce) cans cannellini beans
2 1/2 cups shredded cooked rotisserie or left-over chicken
1 tablespoon fresh lime juice
2 tablespoons chopped fresh cilantro, plus more for serving
Tortilla chips or strips, Monterrey jack cheese, sliced avocado for serving (optional)
Heat olive oil in a large pot over medium-high heat. Add onion and sauté 4 minutes minutes. Add garlic and sauté 30 seconds longer.
Add chicken broth, green chilies, cumin, paprika, oregano, coriander, cayenne pepper and season with salt and pepper to taste. Bring mixture just to a boil then reduce heat to medium-low and simmer 15 minutes.
Drain and rinse beans in a fine mesh strainer or colander then measure out 1 cup. Set whole beans aside, transfer 1 cup beans to a food processor along with 1/4
- cup broth from soup, puree until nearly smooth.
Add Neufchatel cheese to soup along with corn, whole beans and pureed beans and stir well. Simmer 5-10 minutes longer.
Stir in chicken, fresh lime juice and cilantro. Serve with Monterrey Jack cheese, more cilantro, avocado slices and tortilla chips if desired.