By now I think everyone knows that I think winter time is soup time.
When the temps plummet, all I want to do is curl up in a cozy blanket. There’s nothing more comforting that a bowl of soup or stew, some good bread and maybe a bit of cheese.
Too many people think that soups have to be planned, or complicated, but some of the best ones are so easily done with simple leftovers.
In my case, I had a leftover roast and veggies, which went into the pot with the pan drippings, water, barley and seasoning to create this wonderfully hearty soup. It’s so much better than trying to reheat a roast without having it dry out! You could also start with uncooked meat and veggies, just add a half hour to your cooking time before adding the barley.
Keep the soup on a simmer while the barley cooks and add more water, if you think you need it. I left my barley a bit firm, but you can cook it until it’s as soft as you prefer.
Beef and Barley Soup
3 cups cooked beef, diced
1 cup chopped onion
1 cup chopped carrot
1 cup chopped celery
1 1/2 teaspoon salt
2 teaspoon chopped rosemary
1/2 teaspoon black pepper
3 sage leaves (or 1/4 tsp dry rubbed)
12 cups water
6 cups pan drippings or beef stock
2 cups pearled barley
Put beef and veggies into a stock pot, add water and stock and bring to a boil.
(If using uncooked meat and veggies, brown these first in a tablespoon of vegetable or canola oil)
Add barley, salt, pepper, rosemary and sage to the pot and bring to a boil again.
Reduce heat and let simmer for 40 minutes — or until barley is cooked to taste.
Serve with toasty bread and butter.
Trending Recipe Videos
Rush Bakshi is just a regular mom who loves to feed people! She currently serves as chef/cooking instructor at Rural Resources though the Appalachia CARES AmeriCorps Program.