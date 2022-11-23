Working with and feeding teens can be quite the challenge.
Some of them are great and willing to try everything. Some of them are still great, but less experimental when it comes to food. There are many times when I’ve cooked a meal that I thought was pretty basic to only have a kid look at me and say, “I don’t eat that.” Apparently ramen noodles are the preferred diet for some of them.
So this week I decided to be a bit of a jokester and made Ramen Noodles… in salad form. I’ve seen variations of this many times, but it’s nothing I’ve ever really made before. I found a recipe online at Cooking Classy.com but felt it needed a few changes to make it pop.
I’m much happier with this version which you can use as a salad, or in place of coleslaw. You could also add some grilled chicken, tofu or steak if you want to make it a main dish.
RAMEN NOODLE SALAD
2 (3 ounces) packages dry ramen, broken into small pieces, seasoning packet discarded
1 cup roasted Almonds chopped
6 cups thinly sliced green cabbage (13 ounces)
2 cups thinly sliced red cabbage (5 ounces)
2 cups matchstick carrots
2/3 cup chopped green onions
DRESSING
1/3 cup light olive oil
1/4 cup rice vinegar
1/4 cup honey (can use more or less to taste)
Zest of one orange
Juice of one orange
1 tablespoon peeled and minced fresh ginger
1 teaspoon minced garlic
1/2 toasted sesame oil
Salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste
Preheat oven to 350 degrees.
Spread crushed ramen on a baking sheet at roast for 5-7 minutes, until the noodles are a golden brown. Remove and let cool.
Shred cabbages, carrots and thinly slice onions and place in a large bowl, set aside
In a smaller bowl, whisk together the salad ingredients until they emulsify. (You could also do this in a blender)
Pour over vegetables and toss to coat. Top with roasted ramen and almonds and toss again before serving
Trending Recipe Videos
Rush Bakshi is just a regular mom who loves to feed people! She currently serves as chef/cooking instructor at Rural Resources though the Appalachia CARES AmeriCorps Program.