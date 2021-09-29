Lately, my husband John and I have been hiking. Correction — John has been hiking, and in an effort to take part of something he enjoys, I have been trailing behind.
Most days he goes with a friend and they hike all over the Appalachian Trail, spending up to eight hours exploring nature as they journey uphill to see the sights.
When he comes across a trail he thinks I can tackle, we set out to spend the day together enjoying the beauty that surrounds us. We really are blessed to live in such a scenic part of the world.
Anyway, this past weekend, he decided that Margarette Falls would be our romantic couples destination. For years I have heard how beautiful it is so I was eager to see it for myself.
My daughter mentioned that there might be a few places I would find to be challenging, but my husband seemed confident that it was easy enough of a trail for me to handle.
We set out Sunday morning about 9 am. The weather was perfect — sunny and warm, but not too humid.
The trail started off on what was a wide gravel path that had a slow, steady incline. Nothing challenging at all. It then progressed into a narrow dirt incline speckled with rocks. The incline also increased and I found myself breathing harder, stopping every hundred feet or so to catch breath.
My husband is a patient man and he would stop with me. A minute or two later, we would resume the trek up the mountain until we reached a bridge, where we stopped and took some pictures.
Honestly, as far as I was concerned the hike could have ended there, but John said it was not too much further, so we moved forward.
He warned me that the rocky part of the trail was up ahead but he failed to mention that for 100 feet of the hike we would be going straight uphill on bowling ball sized rocks on the side of a cliff.
Half-way through the rocks, I proclaimed loudly that he did not marry a billy goat! “Why would you think this was something I would want to do?”
He just kept proclaiming how beautiful it was, which was true, but I hardly looked up long enough to see all the beauty because I was too focused on the rocks below my trembling feet.
One rock at a time I heaved my big derriere up the mountain until we got to a place even John thought would be too difficult for me to go.
The problem was not going up the mountain as much as it was going to be coming down. You see, I only have one good eye, as my right eye is legally blind. The only time this interferes with my life is when depth perception is needed and suffice it to say climbing down the mountain would require two good eyes, which I did not have.
I had actually worked myself up into a small panic attack about how I would navigate the rocks on the way down and we called our daughter and son-in-law and had them on standby in case I needed extra help getting off the mountain.
Thank God for trekking poles and the use of my husband’s steady hand as we slowly inched closer to the bottom. I swear it took me twice as long to go down the mountain as it did to go up.
“Ella,” my husband proclaimed, “we always say that being in nature is our church. We are in church right now!” To which I replied, “You are so correct because I have never prayed harder in my life.”
Yes, God heard my prayers more on my way down those rocks on the side of that mountain than he ever heard from me while sitting in a building. On that day, clinging to the mountain, nature was truly my church.
I wasn’t dressed in my Sunday best. In fact, I had an old t-shirt and pants on with hiking boots. No makeup or fancy jewelry. The only thing of value I had with me was my husband and the desire to spend a beautiful day with him enjoying nature doing something he loves.
We saw a centipede and a giant toad along the way and some adorable dogs brought their humans along with them as they walked on the trail. We even stopped and talked to a few of them as they passed us by.
None of us knew if we believed in the same religious doctrines, nor did it matter. At that moment in time we were all on the same journey. Some moved faster up and down the mountain and some stopped along the way to catch their breath but none of it mattered. We were all in communion with nature in God’s church on a walk of faith.
As I conclude, I cannot help but think how great it would be if we could all treat our journey in life like a day hike. After all, we are all traveling through this world together. Some of us moving faster and some of us taking time to breathe. What does it matter? Why does it matter? It is all a walk of faith to enjoy together.
Life is mysterious.