Reader beware. The following story is not all sunshine and lollypops.
The first time I personally encountered a child’s death was when we were living in Murfreesboro, Tennessee and my children were all under the age of nine. It came as complete surprise when the chubby blonde-haired neighbor boy who always played with my then young children died after a friendly snowball fight with his father. He apparently had an undiagnosed heart issue and the combination of the cold weather and accelerated heart rate caused a fatal reaction.
To add insult to injury, the young eight-year-old had not had an easy life. Many times, he shared how his family did not know how they would pay their rent and did not know what they were going to do. My husband and I often talked about how sad it was that such a young boy was burdened with the knowledge that his family was struggling.
His passing was filled with so much sadness that it has stayed with me for almost thirty years. This, however, would not be the first time my children would lose a friend. Nor would it be the last time I was left with unanswered questions.
Again, and now living in Greeneville, a freak accident took the life of another young child and classmate of my daughter, Priscilla. I will never forget the funeral. There was something so unnatural about seeing dozens of middle school children mourning the death of their friend. How does one explain this to your children when you yourself have so many questions about it? All I kept thinking was how unfair it was. Their innocence was lost forever.
Then again, one more carless accident took another child and with that I remember thinking when I was young, I never had to deal with the death of a friend. Yet before my children would even reach high school, they have had three young friends die. Enough for a lifetime of friends but sadly this trend continued.
What is bringing this up, you might ask? Well, over the last few weeks two more of my children’s friends have died. Now in their early thirties, they are not considered children anymore. But, I think everyone would agree that thirty is still far too young.
My children have lost friends in every decade of their lives. In their twenties there were three more friends that passed. One from drowning and two young men who served with my son in Afghanistan from that war, all tragic unnecessary deaths that left me angry and hurt.
The young man who drowned was an up and coming comedian and he always knew how to make everyone laugh. Ironically, he had just been over at our house for a cookout and we all went to Paint Creek to go swimming. I still have video of everyone swimming and, on the footage, you can hear my daughter and I comment that all the boys were excellent swimmers except for him. We thought he was trying to swim poorly to make us all laugh but a short week later we would find out that he really might have had struggled with swimming and his lack of that skill contributed to his drowning. If only we would have told him that he was not a good swimmer. “If only” becomes the mantra for all the things not said and not done, as if we have some control over these untimely deaths.
I did not realize it until I was writing this, but all the young people who died were boys. Not sure what that has to do with the story except that I never put that together until now. What I have always known is how sad, angry, and hurt all these deaths have left me. It is not like when an older person who was sick dies. At least when that happens you can reason with the fact that they are no longer in pain. However, a young person has so much promise they leave behind that it is hard to understand why.
Buddha said, “Life is uncertain; death is certain.”
In fact, all five major religions of the world have different beliefs and customs about death, yet all believe that death is not the end.
According to jewishvirtuallibrary.org/ “In Judaism, life is valued above almost all else. The Talmud notes that, since all mankind is descended from a single person, taking a life is like destroying an entire world while saving a life is like saving an entire world.
However, death is also not viewed as a tragedy, even when it occurs early in life or through unfortunate circumstances. Death is seen as a natural process. Death, like life, has meaning and is part of a divine plan. In addition, Jews have a firm belief in an afterlife where those who have lived a worthy life will be rewarded.”
“Buddhists believe death is a natural part of the life cycle. They believe that death simply leads to rebirth. This belief in reincarnation — that a person’s spirit remains close by and seeks out a new body and new life,” according to alexander-levittfunerals.com.
Hindus believe that “all beings are eternal and spiritual, whereas the physical body is temporary. Thus, Hindus cremate the body as a way of freeing the soul from this life so that it can move on to the next. After death, the soul is reincarnated, taking birth in another physical body or form. Passing from one life to the next,” says hinduamerican.org.
In Islamic belief, death is predetermined by God, and the exact time of a person’s death is known only to God. In Islam, death is the transition from life in this world to a truer eternal life in the next world, according to wikipedia.org/wiki/Islamic_.
Christians believe since Jesus Christ rose from the dead after his execution 2,000 years ago that death is not the end of our existence.
John 3:16:
“For God so loved the world, that he gave his only Son, that whoever believes in him should not perish but have eternal life.”
John 11:25-26:
“Jesus said to her, ‘I am the resurrection and the life. Whoever believes in me, though he die, yet shall he live, and everyone who lives and believes in me shall never die. Do you believe this?’”
Yes indeed, do you believe this?
I know I want to remember and honor these young men and the others in my life that have passed and the only way I know to do that is to live a life rich in love.
Maybe, the question should not be why they had to die so young. Maybe the question should be why do we not love one another? Unconditionally love one another. I have asked this question before in my column written years ago titled “Why?” and I will continue to ask this question until I have a satisfactory answer.
I know why we die. It is so we can live. I just don’t know why we don’t live to love. But then again, life is mysterious.