A year ago around this time I was gathering up the Christmas presents that lingered under my still lit tree. The only thoughts I had going through my head were of the inevitable clean up ahead of us.
This just so happens to be my least favorite part of the holiday season. Taking down the Christmas tree is such a sad occasion. It always leaves me melancholy. Once boxed up and put away the harsh reality of not being greeted by music, bells and twinkling lights hits me like a ton of bricks. Knowing that for the next few months all that is left are long dark cold nights with only short spurts of sunshine in between, I guess you can say I go through a sort of seasonal depression, which is a real thing.
According to mayoclinic.org, “Seasonal affective disorder (SAD) is a type of depression that’s related to changes in seasons — SAD begins and ends at about the same times every year. If you’re like most people with SAD, your symptoms start in the fall and continue into the winter months, sapping your energy and making you feel moody.”
Yep. This time last year, that was all that was on my mind. But, little did I know that the dark days would linger far beyond the winter months. In fact, January and February would be the last complete months we would have without the fear or concern of a pandemic.
If I knew then what I know now, who knows how I would have felt. Maybe my mild seasonal depression might have spiraled out of control. Or perhaps I would have focused on the unknown of the upcoming virus until anxiety ravaged me. I guess that old saying, ignorance is bliss, is true.
As the year progressed, I not only have seen the Covid numbers increase and the death toll rise, I have also seen a country at odds with itself like never before.
Social media, which was once used to share pictures of kittens and grandkids, has now turned into an avenue to spew half truths and propaganda, pitting neighbors and friends against one another.
In fact, the divide is so deep that more social media platforms have arisen that allow you to hang out with people who think exactly like you. Truth has become irrelevant. The only thing that matters is that everyone hates in the same manner.
Maybe if, last year at this time, I knew that illness and division would have ruled most of the upcoming year, I wouldn’t have dreaded the upcoming winter months. Maybe, instead I would have grabbed a mug of hot chocolate and savored the unceremonial
taking down of the tree. I would have hugged everyone just a little bit harder and I would have spread more joy than I ever dreamed possible. Yes, in hindsight I like to think I would have done all those things.
According to Merriam-Webster, Hindsight 20/20 is the full knowledge and complete understanding that one has about an event only after it has happened.
However, for me hindsight 2020 will always refer to this past year. A reminder that we can never take anything or anyone for granted again.
Yes. 2020 has taught me that the petty problems you think you have are not problems at all. Take, for instance, my slight depression at wintertime. I will never dread it again.
Now, today as I take down the tree I am doing it with a song in my heart as it represents another year that I got to spend on this beautiful earth. Because of 2020, I will no longer be depressed at the thought of a long dark, cold winter. Instead I will embrace it as a time to get cozy with my favorite person, my big dog, a hot beverage, fluffy socks, my favorite quilt and a good book.
After this past year I am slightly ashamed to admit that I gave so much weight to my seasonal depression. I focused on it and let it thrive. So, if nothing else, this past year has taught me to live in the moment and let go of the small stuff.
I am not saying that slight depression may not sneak in, but I am saying I am not going to feed it. I am going to actively focus on the positive things around me.
While I don’t typically declare a New Years resolution, this year I am proclaiming that in 2020 I learned a few things. Some of them the hard way, but nevertheless, I did learn and in hindsight I am grateful for them. You see 2020 was not all bad if in hindsight you grew and learned from it.
2021 will be a year that benefits from my hindsight 2020 and with that I wish everyone hindsight 2020 and a very happy blessed New Year. Life is mysterious.