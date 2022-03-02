I love to read. Mostly, I love to read biographies or autobiographies. Actually, I love to listen to them as a book on tape/cd or through Audible. Which is a service that plays books that are spoken and sometimes acted out.
There is something intimate about an author of a book speaking to their audience and sharing the details of their life. It almost feels as though they are talking directly to you.
When it comes to actual reading, I prefer it be either of a religious nature so that I can digest it at my speed, or be a mystery thriller, so it can take me far away from my reality and let my imagination soar.
Books have a way of transforming you unlike any other form of media. The words within them have the power to entertain and/or inform the reader.
Everything about books is magical.
Which brings me to a particular book, one that I never actually read, yet it changed my life.
Years ago I was in a grocery store that had a book section and on the shelf sat a book titled “Change Your Mind, Change Your Life” and something in me clicked. Normally, I would have been tempted to buy it and read it, but I felt like the point came across loud and clear.
My apology to the authors as I am sure your book would have filled me with far more insight and knowledge than just the cover did, but right then and there that was enough.
It was the validation that I needed at the time. It expressed what I inherently already knew. I had the power to make my life whatever I wanted it to be. If I wanted a happy life then I could have it. If I wanted to wallow in self pity, then I could have that, too. It was all up to me and all I had to do was change my mind.
This knowledge took away all the control others may have had on my happiness or unhappiness. I now knew I had the power all the time. It only required a shift in my perception.
Ironically, there is a very famous book that mirrored this sentiment. Perhaps you remember when Glinda the Good Witch from The Wizard of Oz said to Dorothy when she wanted to go home, “You’ve always had the power, my dear. You just had to learn it for yourself.” Well, it is true.
I am not saying there will not be a time in your life that you will not be sad, hurt or downright miserable, but ultimately you have the control of your mindset. What will you allow to depress you and how long will you allow something to get you down?
All last week I was feeling out of sorts and I chose to let myself hibernate from people as much as I could. Everyday I came home from work and went straight to bed, pulled the covers over my head and disappeared. Sometimes I read and other times I just laid there with my eyes closed and evaporated into my thoughts. There was literally nothing wrong. I just felt overwhelmed by the world and I need a reset every once in a while.
One day I will share with you the kinds of things that can overwhelm me, but I promise it is nothing that you could imagine. It is actually a life is mysterious all into its own, but that is a story for another time.
Even the death of my parents at young ages did not get me down for too long. We were very close and I miss them terribly, but I was able to see that their death was a blessing that helped end their suffering from earthly disease and it taught me to enjoy life, while you have it, as it is very temporary. Plus, of course I know there is a bigger plan for us all.
However, if I allowed myself I could have adopted the mindset that life is not fair and ask why good people die young? I could have let myself become bitter, but I chose to become better instead. Change your mind, change your life. It is all just a matter of perception.
And I got all that from the title of a book.
Words have power to transform and books are the gateway to knowledge. One day I hope to write a book that inspires and possibly entertains. I never thought that could be possible, but I changed my mind. Life is mysterious.