Editor’s note: “Late In Life” first published in January 2017.
It is hard to believe that it has been two years since I started writing this column.
Boy, time has flown by! I have shared lots of personal stories about events in my life and have loved every minute of it. The whole creative process brings me joy and I enjoy sharing my love of life’s mysteries. I look forward to hearing readers’ comments when I see them out and about, and I thoroughly enjoy hearing their stories. I have even featured some of them in my column.
The one thing I was not ready for was the speculation over the photo I use next to my byline for the column. Let me explain ...
After the very first story hit the press, I went out to a popular local restaurant where the hostess seated me and my family. As she handed us our menus, she asked me if I was Ella Price — the same Ella Price that has the new column in the newspaper.
I replied, “Yes.”
She said, “Oh. I wasn’t sure because you used an old photo of yourself in the paper.”
Now, this would not be such a big deal except for the fact that the photo was taken just a month prior to the start of the column. To add insult to injury, when I first sent the photo to the paper, they emailed me back and asked for a more recent picture. So, I had to explain to them that the photo was brand new. It was a selfie I shot on my iPhone. I took it when my husband and I were on our way to see a Valentine’s Day movie.
In the matter of a few weeks, I had two different people think the photo was taken when I was much younger, which had me asking myself a few questions, not the least of which was how old do I really look?
Granted, the photo in the paper is in black and white and it hides a multitude of sins, but the picture I sent the paper, the original, was in color. So, I thought to myself, either this amateur photo taken while in the passenger seat of my car was a darn good photo or I really look old in person.
My age is the one number I am more than proud to share with everyone. The photo in question was taken a month before my 50th birthday. This was a particularly meaningful birthday for me because my mother died at the age of 49. Making it to 50 was important, but even more important was having a life worth living.
The closer I got to the age she was at the time of her death, the more I recommitted myself to doing all the things I dreamed of doing. Yes, this column is one of those things. Better late than never, after all.
Vera Wang didn’t design her first dress until she was 39, and Martha Stewart wasn’t the queen of her entertaining and cooking empire until she was 40. Bea Arthur was 46 before she would land her breakout role in the Broadway production of “Mame” in 1966. Julia Child didn’t learn to cook until she was 40 and didn’t launch her popular TV show until she was 50. Morgan Freeman, Gene Hackman and Rodney Dangerfield were all late bloomers, as were famous restauranteurs Harland Sanders of Kentucky Fried Chicken and Ray Croc of McDonald’s, who were 66 and 52, respectively, before launching their fast food businesses.
There have been countless people throughout history who all started their careers late, but I would be remiss if I did not mention famed artist Grandma Moses, who until the age of 78 had never picked up a paintbrush.
In fact, the other day I was talking about my father in conversation when I mentioned it was later in life that he became an actor. Not an actor in the magnitude of the ones listed above, but he dabbled in bit parts for television and movies. It was something he enjoyed doing, much like I enjoy writing this column. The point is, it was something he always wanted to do, and he did it.
By the way, he looked fabulous in his head shots — one might even say younger than his age! Good photos must run in the family.
In writing this story, I have decided that in my next photo, I will be sure to pick the most flattering picture of me with every age line exposed. I am proud that I am nearing 52 and I started something late in life that I always wanted to do. I want people to see that looking older is no crime. Being older is a privilege, a gift not granted to everyone. Just like a fine wine, we get better over time.
Truth be told, I don’t want to look 20. I want people to see me, see my photo, and recognize the years worth of living and learning I have done.
At 50, I started a column. Who knows what 60 and 70 hold.
I might have started late in life, but as long as I am living, it is never too late. Life is mysterious.