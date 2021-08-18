I can’t tell you how many times in my life I have thought to myself, “I wish I would just shut up.” I am a talker, but I don’t just like talking about just anything. I like to talk about all the taboo subjects we are not supposed to talk about – religion, politics money, sex. Hence why I think I should just shut up. Many people do not want to talk about those things and if they do, they are not interested in my opinion. Rather, they want me to hear them out and listen to their opinion on the subject, which I am open to, but, not many people can have a lively discussion without leaving with hard feelings.
My love of controversial conversation started when I was very young. I can’t help it. It comes natural to me. I was raised in a home where the dinner table conversation was an informal debate team event, and every subject was fair game. I loved it.
I was adult before I realized that having debates at dinner was not the norm. In fact, it made some people very uncomfortable. Case in point, my father and I were in a colorful debate about Rosie O’Donnell and Woody Allen. We had opposing viewpoints on the subject and we wasted no time expressing those opinions in a loud theatrical way.
When suddenly, we looked over to a guest who was eating with us and they were crying.
“I wish you all would stop fighting,” she said.
My dad and I looked at each other with bewilderment. As if, to say, what is wrong with her?
At that precise moment I knew that other people didn’t talk the way we did. Some people never discussed their opinions and if they did, they were not usually as loud and dramatic as we were.
It was after that day I started to be more aware of how animated and passionate I came off about certain topics. Every time I saw myself getting more expressive, I tried to reign it in. I started to become very self-conscious about it and considered my big, loud mouth a negative attribute.
I am also very honest and frank and oftentimes overshare information. When someone would ask how I was feeling I would tell them how I felt – the good, the bad, and ugly truth about it. In turn, I would stick my foot in my mouth. Again, my internal voice would say “Ella, shut up! For the love of all things holy just stop talking!”
You can imagine how hard it was to be me, always talking and yet always hearing the voice inside my head telling me to shut up! I was literally having an internal debate with myself. I was exhausted.
Then, while driving to an event this past week, one that featured me as a speaker, I had an epiphany. Talking is not a negative thing and it certainly was not one of my flaws.
Talking and being honest was my God given gift.
The only thing negative about my talking was how I was talking. After all, debating is not very unifying. If what I was saying or how I was saying it stirred anger in someone, it was probably not an effective conversation.
I then noticed if I talked from a place of love and empathy, my passion and words could change the hearts and minds of even the most hardened cynic.
It has been a long journey of self-discovery, but I now realize what I thought was a curse was actually my gift.
I was given this loud voice because I have something worth saying and God wants people to hear it. It was the right gift to give to the right person. The only problem is “I” got in the way.
No longer will I be telling myself to shut up. Instead I am going to tell myself to get out of my own way. Psalms 141:3- “Set a guard, O Lord, over my mouth; Keep watch over the door of my lips!”
Life is mysterious.