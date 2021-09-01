Editor’s Note: Life is Mysterious, which usually runs on page 2 of Accent, appears on today’s cover in an expanded installment that highlights the experiences of several cancer survivors in our local area.
According to cancer.org, “Approximately 39.5% of men and women will be diagnosed with cancer at some point during their lifetimes.” Personally, I cannot think of a single person who has not been affected by cancer. We all either know someone who has had it or we have danced with this devil ourselves.
For me cancer struck when I was 26-years-old, when my mother died of lung cancer at the age of forty-nine.
Then, exactly 30 years later, I found out I had cancer, only mine was breast cancer. I am happy to say that my cancer has a much better prognosis than my mothers did.
And while cancer still takes some of our loved ones early it does not always have to be a death sentence. New treatments and early detection methods are being developed every day that increase the odds of survival.
In fact, “as of January 2019, there were an estimated 16.9 million cancer survivors in the United States. The number of cancer survivors is projected to increase to 22.2 million by 2030,” according to cancer.org.
The website goes on to say, “The most common cancers (listed in descending order according to estimated new cases in 2020) are breast cancer, lung and bronchus cancer, prostate cancer, colon and rectum cancer, melanoma of the skin, bladder cancer, non-Hodgkin lymphoma, kidney and renal pelvis cancer, endometrial cancer, leukemia, pancreatic cancer, thyroid cancer, and liver cancer.
“Prostate, lung, and colorectal cancers account for an estimated 43% of all cancers diagnosed in men in 2020. For women, the three most common cancers are breast, lung, and colorectal, and they will account for an estimated 50% of all new cancer diagnoses in women in 2020, with the most common type of cancer on the list being breast cancer, with 284,200 new cases expected in the United States in 2021.”
Even though this information is sobering, it is not as scary as it used to be. According to ACS Journals, “after increasing for most of the 20th century, the cancer death rate has fallen continuously from its peak in 1991 through 2018, for a total decline of 31%, because of reductions in smoking and improvements in early detection and treatment. This translates to 3.2 million fewer cancer deaths than would have occurred if peak rates had persisted.”
These numbers are very encouraging.
Advances in treatments and testing have given people a better chance of survival. Finding your cancer early will increase your chances exponentially, but not everyone takes advantage of Mammograms, colonoscopies, prostate exams and so forth. It is my hope that seeing the face of cancer in the people we know and love may inspire people to get early screenings.
I now present a small group of local friends who have dealt with or who are dealing with cancer. What they say just might save a life.
Ronda Humbert was diagnosed in 2004 with a very aggressive invasive ductal carcinoma (breast cancer). She found the tumor during a self-exam. It was treated with chemotherapy, a single mastectomy and a hormone blocking medicine for five years.
Rhonda said she learned that she was stronger than she thought she was. Her advice is to “Stay positive and laugh. Find the funny in it.” Rhonda is a 17-year survivor, so whatever she is doing is working.
Dustin Fincher was diagnosed in 2018 with stage 4 esophageal cancer that had spread to his lymph nodes, lungs and liver. It was found because he went to the doctor for excessive hiccups. His treatment plan was 11-1/2 months of chemotherapy and a maintenance drug called Hercepton.
In October 2019 he was diagnosed with more metastasis, this time to his brain. He underwent brain surgery to remove the tumor, followed by radiation treatments. Since then, five small lesions have been found on his brain and have been treated with radiation.
Despite these setbacks Dustin’s doctors say he is in remission.
Dustin wants you to know “Nothing is insurmountable. Keep moving forward.”
Hana Lively was diagnosed April 3, 2021, with stage 2B or possibly Stage 3 triple positive breast cancer, along with invasive ductal carcinoma and DCIS with metastasis to her lymph nodes. Hana also carries the Braca2 gene that makes her more susceptible to female cancers.
Treatment is as follows: chemotherapy, surgery and then more chemotherapy. Due to her genetic gene mutation, Hana will undergo aggressive follow up by her doctors for years to come.
Because Hana is still in the beginning of her cancer journey, it is unknown at this time what kind of surgery will be required and if radiation will also be needed.
Hana wants everyone to “Cherish the small moments and give yourself a break if you get upset. Control what you can and give the rest to God.”
Kathy Gregory was diagnosed Oct. 15, 2020, with a very aggressive appendix cancer that was found after a routine appendectomy.
Her treatment plan included a heme-colectomy and chemotherapy.
Due to a severe reaction, Kathy’s chemotherapy was cut short. However, upon her recent 6-month check up, she had no evidence of disease and is doing well.
Kathy reminds us “There is light at the end of the tunnel and you must remain positive and strong. Also, surround yourself with positive people.”
Susan Crum was diagnosed July 29, 2013, with Invasive Ductal Carcinoma found during a routine mammogram.
Treatment was a double mastectomy with reconstruction on the same day, followed by chemotherapy. Susan also has a genetic mutation called Braca 2, making female cancers more prevalent. As a result, Susan got a preventative hysterectomy and undergoes routine screenings.
Susan has been an outspoken advocate for early detection and written books about her journey in hopes of bringing awareness to breast cancer.
Peg Lassen was diagnosed in December 2018 with Peritoneal Cancer after having mild lower left side pain. Her treatment included a total hysterectomy and chemotherapy. At 82-years-old, Peg is a long distance hiker, having hiked over 1,200 miles. She told me she has too much left to do to succumb to cancer. Peg says that cancer has taught her “The things you thought were so huge before you had cancer are not that important.”
Larry Henderson was diagnosed in May 2021 with basal cell carcinoma that took three years to diagnose. His cancer was found growing inside his sinus cavity after he noticed some left eye pain and some facial paralysis. His treatment was limited surgery followed by palliative chemotherapy and radiation to relieve the pressure.
Larry lives his life as a walk of faith and says it is in “God’s hands now.” While his cancer prognosis is not good, you would not know it, as he is continually positive and upbeat. Larry wants to part with this statement: “Please seek help early. If I had I might not be dying from cancer right now.”
The face of cancer is your parent, your child, your relative, your teacher, banker, doctor, your friend. The face of cancer could be you. Please join us all in promoting early detection. Life is mysterious but cancer does not have to be.