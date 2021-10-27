A year or so ago, my husband, John, and I bought a couple of natural fiber area rugs. They are a thick braided jute and compliment our new renovations. I really love these rugs, but, after a short while I noticed they were flawed.
They felt good on our bare feet and our dog, Bob, loves to lay on them, too. We vacuumed regularly and they looked great. Then, one day we decided to lift the rug and that is when we noticed there was a ton of dirt under the rug.
Apparently, all our vacuuming just took up the surface dirt and the giant braids allowed a large portion of dirt to fall through the cracks and rest under the rug on my hardwood floors. The friction from walking on the rug ground the dirt on the wood floors, causing it to act like sandpaper. My floors under the rug were very scuffed up and looked worse than the floors that were not protected by the beautiful area rug.
We originally put the area rugs down to protect the floors but now were faced with a bigger problem. This led me to a big realization about life and its problems.
When it comes to problems, I have discovered that there are basically two ways to handle them. You can tackle the issue head on or you can sweep it under the rug. Each approach comes with it’s own set of consequences.
If you are like me and confront conflicts and issues up front and personal, you run the risk of being called aggressive, hot headed and, in extreme circumstances, a bad name.
You see, people don’t want to deal with issues. If you make others face their problems they will surely take it out on you, the person forcing them to confront the issue. The old “don’t shoot the messenger” saying comes to mind, as you will definitely not be praised for your effort to resolve the problem quickly.
Most people would rather not discuss problems and instead choose to sweep them under the rug. No conflict and no hard feelings, like it never happened.
However, just like my beautiful area rug, the surface might look fine, but the more you ignore the dirt the more it will grind into your life. Eventually making things worse than they were before.
“For every story we hear there are hundreds of thousands that will never be heard, swept under the great rug of shame societies have so eloquently woven. It is up to us to speak up, to lift this heavy rug and reveal the ugliness it conceals.” — Aysha Taryam
“There comes a point when you can only sweep so much under the rug, ‘til you feel lumps under your feet and your path seems to become less comfortable.” — Stuart J. Scesney
Now if you will excuse me, I have a rug to remove. Maybe with a little aggressive mopping and polishing the damage that was done will be fixed. After all, not confronting the problem and leaving the dirt is not an option.
What’s under your rug? Life is mysterious.