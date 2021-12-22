Even as the omicron virus casts its shadow over the holiday season, Christmas cheer shines from Greeneville Parks and Recreation’s annual Christmas in the Park event.
Each year, parks and recreation employees transform Hardin Park into an extravaganza of light and color depicting images of the season for all to celebrate. More than one million light bulbs were used to create the event, which opened Dec. 10.
Visitors can enjoy the free, drive-thru experience from 6-10 p.m. nightly.
Put some holiday music on the radio, grab a to-go cup of hot chocolate and see how brightly the light of Christmas cheer shines at Hardin Park.