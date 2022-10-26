Lightwire Theater’s latest production of “The Adventures of Tortoise and Hare: The Next Gen” proves that putting your all into something and working together always wins the race.
Eleanor Carney, one of the theater’s founders, recently sat down for a telephone interview from her home in New Orleans to talk about the theater’s history and what audiences can expect from the upcoming Niswonger Performing Arts Center show on Nov. 5, at 11 a.m.
“Lightwire Theater actually got started back in the early 2000s,” she said. “My husband, Ian, was in the Broadway production of ‘Movin’ Out,’ and he was introduced to electroluminescent wire by a friend.”
Electroluminescent wire, or “el wire,” is part of Lightwire Theater’s signature brand of storytelling. By combining theater and technology to bring stories to life in total darkness, the group has become internationally recognized for their beautiful and bright artistry.
Lightwire Theater utilizes human-sized puppets (although Carney prefers to call them “creatures”) to bring various dazzling characters to life.
“My husband does the main sculpting for the characters with el wire,” Carney said. “He starts with a drawing, then goes into an exoskeleton with a more flimsy wire as a mockup. After, he’ll build it out of a stronger wire, and he begins the sculpting process with, often, recyclable materials.”
The lights are the last thing to be placed on the wire, according to Carney. “We build all of our electrical from the ground up,” Carney said. “It’s a labor of love, and it takes roughly nine months to build a show like it does to make a baby!”
Carney explains that what makes el wire especially interesting is that, with it, Lightwire Theater can create shapes or creatures and erase the dancer. “Half the time, audiences are wondering, ‘How do they do that?’ So, there becomes two sides to the audience – one caught up in the story and who can’t believe what they’re seeing, and the other trying to figure out how we’re doing what we’re doing.”
Carney emphasizes that her dance background, along with her husband’s, has played a huge role in Lightwire Theater’s unique form of storytelling – that is to say, it is wordless. “Coming from dance, we knew how to tell stories with body language rather than words,” she said. “It was a no-brainer. That was our background.”
Because the storytelling is wordless, the group can travel all over the world since there is no language barrier holding them back. “We utilize a way of communicating that everyone can understand,” Carney said.
She also explained that it is very important for audiences to fall in love with their creatures. “The ‘cool factor’ of what we do will only get you so far,” Carney said. “What becomes important is what these creatures say, even though the performance may be wordless. When an animal conveys something, it can be much more profound or funny or sad than when a human says it.”
When asked if it is ever challenging to maintain an audience’s interest with this unique form of wordless storytelling, Carney said it has never been an issue. “I don’t think we miss anything with narration,” she said. “Body language is something we all inherently understand. You understand when someone is happy or sad. Also, we just didn’t know any other way to do it!”
Regarding “The Adventures of Tortoise and Hare,” Carney can’t wait for NPAC audiences to see it. “It’s a modern twist on an old tale of slow and steady wins the race,” she said.
“Tortoise and Hare” takes place 10 years after the famous race between the two title characters, and it focuses on the next generation by introducing the children of the Tortoise and Hare. The show introduces modern day distractions such as smartphones and video games, which creates a new landscape of lost connections to life experiences.
“It’s a story that is really ingrained in our society, and we don’t even realize,” Carney said. “What we do with our production is, we create a resolution. The younger generation must show the older generation that we all need each other, and they are able to solve the feud between Old Man Tortoise and Big Daddy Hare. We’re better when we work together to solve problems.”
Carney emphasized it was “fun” to balance the show between yesterday and today and incorporate all of the technological distractions we live with now. “There is definitely a deeper message to be found,” she said. “You see it with Big Daddy Hare, but you really see it with Little Hare. It’s a commentary on where we are with technology. I didn’t grow up with most of this, so the show is really interesting for new generations who don’t know how to live without it.”
Despite the show’s depth and social commentary, Carney promises the show still remains fun and enjoyable for the whole family. “We never make our shows just for children,” she said.
Carney said the group always conducts a question-and-answer session after the show to give audiences a peek behind the curtain. “The Q&A is a nice glimpse into how we control the lights and what the puppets are made of,” she said. “There are only five people performing a full-length hour show. Most people find it really interesting.”
Carney’s favorite part of working on “Tortoise and Hare” has been its unique inception. The show was due to premiere in 2020 in China, but because of COVID-19, that couldn’t happen.
“It’s been very special to see the show’s evolution from then to now,” she said. “It happened during a time when we were all so ready to come back together in a space where there was no rush. Everyone was so happy to be doing something again – especially something we love. We were so appreciative to be doing this work. This show will always have that special moment in time.”