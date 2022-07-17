Greeneville will get a nostalgic fix of 80’s rock with singer Pat Benatar and her husband and longtime guitarist, Neil Giraldo.
The couple will perform at the Niswonger Performing Arts Center on Tuesday, July 26. Show time is 7:30 p.m.
A limited number of tickets are still available for the show, NPAC officials say in a news release. Prices start at $60, depending on seating location.
"During the big-hair decade, Benatar and her band racked up massive FM radio hits with 'Heartbreaker,' 'Promises in the Dark' and 'Love is a Battlefield,' setting the stage for female rockers that followed," the release states. "Along the way, the singer won four Grammy awards and sold 30 million albums."
The singer's "staggering vocals and take-no-prisoners attitude," along with Giraldo’s "trailblazing artistry as a guitarist, producer and songwriter forged the undeniable chemistry and unique sound that created some of rocks most memorable hits," the release continues.
"Together the pair have created two multi-platinum, five platinum and three gold albums, as well as 19 Top 40 hits. Their rock and roll love affair has endured for more than three and a half decades," the release adds.
Tickets to their upcoming show in Greeneville are available online at www.npacgreeneville.com, in person at the NPAC box office, or by phone at 423-638-1679.