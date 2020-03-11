Springtime weather in the South, is there anything better? Sure there might be a sprinkle of rain here or there but the temperatures are mild and the trails are ripe for riding. Both parents and kids alike will be looking to get out on the trails and get their legs moving. What better way to get those legs stretched out than the Little Bellas Johnson City Weekly program.
Meeting at Winged Deer Park, the Johnson City Weekly program is open to girls of all abilities. The program offers eight recurring mountain biking sessions throughout the spring and focuses on allowing each girl to learn new skills and build confidence, all in a positive, fun environment. Using both trail riding and specific games both on and off the bike, the girls practice proper riding technique, eat snacks, and make new friends. Existing trails, coupled with a few new trails at Winged Deer Park assures each girl will find terrain just right and challenging enough for her.
Each Tuesday over the course of 8 weeks, girls and Mentors — we don’t coach, we mentor — will meet and participate in a variety of activities including games and trail riding. Through these games and activities, we focus on having fun, using the different elements of the activity to teach and work on basic to more advanced mountain bike skills. This curriculum is designed to teach the girls skills progressively, and perpetuate the love of mountain biking, all while laughing, giggling, and having a great time! This program is for riding and fun and is not focused on competition.
Financial assistance is available if needed and we also have equipment available through our Gear Up program! Please communicate any of these needs when filling out the registration form for the program.
What’s Included:
A jersey, goodie bag, snacks & party
What to Bring:
• Bike Helmet
• Mountain Bike- In good working order
• Water carrying device- Either a bottle to fit in a cage on the bike or a hydration pack.
• Closed-toed shoes
• Rain gear or extra layers if necessary
Schedule:
40 minutes to 1 hour — Trail ride in small, age/ability appropriate groups
15 minutes — Snack (provided)
45 minutes — Games and activities (each day of the program has a different and unique curriculum)
For more information contact Sherri Cole at sherri@littlebellas.com.