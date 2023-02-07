Trey Hensley has firmly established himself as a world-class guitar picker, whose talents have taken him internationally.
Yet, the Washington County native is always excited to return home to Northeast Tennessee and perform before a hometown crowd.
Hensley and his bluegrass collaborator, Rob Ickes, will be in concert at The Down Home in Johnson City this Friday, Feb. 10, to celebrate the release of their fourth album, “Living In a Song.”
Show time is 8 p.m. Tickets are $30 in advance or $35 at the door.
Hensley and Ickes recently took time to talk with The Greeneville Sun about their latest work, which highlights the duo’s powerful picking and songwriting talents.
“The Down Home is definitely one of our favorite places to play,” Hensley said. “It’s always nice to be back in East Tennessee playing. We don’t get to do it much, so it’s always nice when it does happen. For this to be the record-release show, it’s great! I’m really excited about it!”
The duo’s new album was focused largely on their songwriting. It features 12 songs, 10 of which are original tunes.
“We’re excited about this record,” Hensley said. “We’ve been working on it for awhile, and we’re ready to get it out there.”
For their latest project, Hensley and Ickes worked once again with Grammy-winning producer Brent Maher, who also co-wrote five of the songs. Maher also produced their last album.
“Our manager put us with Brent,” Ickes said. “They are old friends. It was a great combination. We just hit it off and we’ve been great friends ever since then. This record was kind of inspired by COVID in that we weren’t on tour (during that time) so we really focused on writing songs.
“Trey and I wrote together ourselves, and then with Brett, plus with other folks as well,” Ickes continued. “In fact, there’s a great co-write on there that Trey did with Bobby Starnes, who is also a great songwriter [from the East Tennessee area.]”
“The theme of this album was that we really wanted to focus on our songwriting,” Ickes said.
The album’s title track is an original tune. “The title sounds beautiful and inspiring, but it’s really a song about a really rough weekend,” Ickes added with a laugh.
Hensley said the song was left untitled for quite sometime. “I had written a couple of the verses … and I think it might have been Brent who put the title on it. Maybe it was a line in the song that I had, but it wasn’t the main thing. It really fit, though, and it became a great working title for the album,” he added.
Hensley and Ickes have officially been working together as a musical duo for about eight years now. During that time, they have blended their masterful talents together to become one of the top powerhouse duos in bluegrass music.
“One of the things that I liked immediately when Trey and I started working together was that we both liked a lot of different styles of music,” Ickes said.
When they create music together, Ickes said they are often faced with a multitude of decisions: Are they going to play electric or acoustic? Are they going with a bluegrass or country style? Are they going to throw in some blues in the mix?
“What a good producer can do is catch all of that, put it together, and serve it up like a good meal,” Ickes said. “There are different influences that we have and different styles that we like to do. We can then condense it and put it on a record. I think Brent Maher is really good at that.”
Hensley’s musical talent has been well-known throughout Northeast Tennessee since he was a young boy. In fact, his first performance at the Grand Ole Opry came when he was just 11 years old. This came thanks to an invitation from Marty Stuart after Hensley met the country legend at the Appalachian Fair.
Hensley’s dad had secured backstage passes to the Stuart show, and when they met the entertainer, Trey asked if he could play for him. Stuart agreed to listen and was so impressed that he invited the youngster to join him for his next show at the fair — and to later join him in Nashville at the Grand Ole Opry for a performance.
Hensley continued to hone his craft into adulthood and later became a permanent resident of Music City, where he was recognized by Acoustic Guitar magazine as “Nashville’s hottest young player.” He has now firmly established himself as a premier picker, singer and songwriter. And, today, Stuart proudly refers to Hensley as a “bonafide hillbilly rock star.”
A native of San Francisco, Calif., Ickes moved to Nashville in 1992. Two years later, he helped to co-found the contemporary bluegrass group Blue Highway. He left the highly acclaimed group in 2015 to join Hensley as a musical collaborator.
Ickes has been honored 15 times as the “Dobro Player of the Year” by the International Bluegrass Music Association. He is also a highly sought after Nashville session musician, who has performed with the likes of Vince Gill, Earl Scruggs, Merle Haggard, Alan Jackson, Reba McEntire and Alison Krauss.
As a duo, Hensley and Ickes have carved a highly successful path in the music industry. Known for their lightning-speed picking, the pair meld together blues, bluegrass, country, rock and other forms of string music for their own signature sound.
In the midst of the COVID pandemic shut-down, the Hensley and Ickes had to pause their live performance, but it gave them time to do songwriting together via Zoom or over the phone.
Hensley also did weekly Facebook live shows during the pandemic. “It was my practice time,” he said. “It was always fun.”
Still, he noted there was a void by not being able to be onstage in front of a live audience during that time.
“I think the shut-down made everybody realize how important live music is,” Hensley said.
Ickes agreed, adding, “Last year was our first year back and it was super busy. We got to tour with the Nitty Gritty Dirt Band this past year and Taj Mahal. Plus, we’ve got some exciting stuff coming up this year.
“People are definitely excited to be back out and seeing live shows,” Ickes added.
“With our live shows, we’re able to bring out everything,” Hensley said. “This new album focuses on the songwriting part of our work. Our last album was more blues influenced. We have some country and obviously some bluegrass stuff as well. With our live shows it all melds together,” he said.
“At the Down Home show, we’re going to have our full band with us, which I don’t think we’ve done at the Down Home before. It’s going to be a little bit of all of our records — and a little more pickin’,” he added.
The Down Home is located at 300 West Main St., in Johnson City. Visit downhome.com or call 423-929-9822 for more details.