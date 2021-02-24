Earlier this month, local artist Jim Balderes, Jr. dropped off 250 valentines at three regional healthcare facilities. The valentines were distributed to frontline healthcare workers with the message “Happy Valentine’s Day to you and all of our healthcare heroes! Your community is so thankful and OUR S ARE WITH YOU!”
It becomes more important to Balderes each year to send a tangible, physical greeting card when social media and email messages seem to be a step too removed, a release says.
“Not only am I proudly supporting the ever-important U.S. Postal Service, but people would have a really hard time sticking a Facebook, Instagram or Twitter post to the refrigerator,” Balderes said in a release. “And especially now, as we continue to contend with a worldwide pandemic, ‘Staying Connected’ safely is paramount.
“It is with that sentiment in mind, and as an expression of unceasing appreciation for all of our healthcare workers, that I made this year’s valentine.”
The cards are now part of an online-only exhibition titled “STAYING CONNECTED: The Valentines of Jim Balderes, Jr.” that continues through the end of February on the Greeneville Arts Council website greenevilleartscouncil.org. The exhibit can be found under the Mason House Gallery Online: Current Exhibit section.
For information on Greeneville Arts Council exhibits, contact Til Green, director of exhibitions, at 423-329-5366 or tilgreen724@yahoo.com.