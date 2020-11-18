What began as an act of love to remember two dear family friends, grew into an idea that took on a life of its own in a new series of children’s books.
Officially launched on Friday, World Kindness Day, “Mary and Mike’s Magnanimous Adventures: Crushing it with Kindness” introduces young readers to Mary and Mike, who lead them on adventures with character building themes, while helping them learn the sounds of the English language.
The first adventure begins on a quiet summer day, when Mary and Mike are surprised by a four legged visitor. Could this cutie become part of the family or does he belong somewhere else? Join them on their adventurous summer, filled with good deeds and acts of kindness to find out. The real surprise is when their kindness is repaid in an unexpected way!
The idea for the series began around the dinner table one Friday night, during a conversation about the neighborhood Jamila Maden grew up in.
“We had a very closely knit neighborhood growing up in New Jersey,” Maden said. “Our neighbors really were our extended family members.”
Two especially dear friends, Mary and Mike, came to mind. Maden’s mother and co-author, Linda Darwish, describes the two as mentors to her and her husband and grandparent figures to their children who had no grandparents living nearby. Mary passed away five years ago and Mike followed shortly after her.
“They were just wonderful, both of them,” Darwish said. “So, this is our little ode to them.”
In the original story, a character named Gram flies in a hot air balloon on her birthday. Mary had always wanted to fly in a hot air balloon and Darwish and Maden had intended to give her that experience as a gift.
“Since we were never able to give Mary that gift, in real life, we’re kind of gifting it to her in this way instead,” explains Maden. “When we had shared that story with a friend of ours, she said you really need to give it more back story. Introduce your characters a little bit better. So we went back and wrote our first book that we just printed, and we have our next one ( about Gram and the hot air balloon) pretty much ready to go. It just needs some tweaking.”
The two hadn’t planned to do a series when they began but as they found more ways to make the stories unique and educational, the idea grew. Eventually, their goal expanded to instilling character building lessons with each story. “Mary and Mike’s Magnanimous Adventures” highlights kindness, a trait Darwish and Maden say the book’s namesakes embodied in their daily lives. Each book will also help children learn essential language skills.
“Each book in the series will have a target sound,” Maden explained. “I’m a speech therapist and my mom has a background in speech therapy as well. So our goal is to have a whole library of books that people can choose from so if they know a child is struggling with a certain sound, you know a book will target that sound.”
Linda’s career also began in speech therapy and then evolved as her family grew.
The use of rhyming verses and a catchphrase make it fun and easy for young readers to join in, while the higher level vocabulary words keep older readers engaged. At the end of the book, a “Dig a Little Deeper” section shares ideas and conversation starters to help keep children further entertained and learning, after the story has been read.
The mother-daughter duo don’t have a specific number of books in mind but say there will be “quite a few” in order to cover each sound in the English language.
The books feature the colorful and endearing illustrations of artist Heather Leinbach. They will all have a similar cover depicting an open suitcase.
“We’ll just tweak what you see inside the suitcase to what you’ll see inside the book, Darwish said. “The back cover of the book, shows stickers on the suitcase, like people collect when they travel. So the sticker for the first one represents kindness.”
The books also feature children’s art on the inside covers.
Darwish and Maden launched a successful kickstarter campaign to raise money to go forward with the self-published project.
“We had friends come out of the woodwork, Darwish said. “It was wonderful!”
“Kickstarter is an all or nothing thing,” she added. “If you don’t reach your goal ... no money is collected. We started out really strong and then numbers slowed down and we wondered if would make it.”
The campaign eventually exceeded the original $8,500 goal, garnering a total of $9,250. Contributors received signed copies of the book. Darwish and Maden describe the success of the campaign as bringing the theme of kindness full circle, the kindness of others making the book possible.
“It wouldn’t have been possible without their kindness,” said Darwish.
Maden said working together with Darwish on the project has been an added bonus.
“It’s so much fun!” she said, noting that in addition to getting to spend more time together, they were able to share ideas and gain inspiration from each other’s creativity. “My mom and I are very similar. Everyone says we look alike, we talk similarly, hand gestures are similar. We’re also like-minded. Writing the book together made it easier.”
Although both Maden and Darwish describe their debut publishing adventure as exciting, they say entering the strange, new and often complicated world of self-publishing without any prior experience posed challenges.
“That was one of the most challenging aspects, researching and researching more,” said Maden, describing the process. I’m glad that we did it this way. It was a really good learning experience.”
“The next one will be a lot easier,” added Darwish.
The duo said future books will continue to be self-published unless they outgrow their ability to meet demand for books.
“Right now we’re comfortable with the process,” said Darwish. “We’re able to kind of do what we want to do without anybody saying no.”
No e-books are in their plans at the moment.
“We just feel there are so many benefits, educationally, to having the book in your hands that we haven’t offered the book in an e-version,” said Maden.
“There’s something about sitting and holding a book and learning to turn a page, using your finger to follow the words that you’re learning,” added Darwish, noting the unique of experience of holding, seeing and even smelling a book.
Holding the book was one of Darwish’s happiest moments of their publishing adventure.
“Actually holding the first book in my hand and seeing the pictures and thinking, “Oh, my gosh, it actually looks like we wanted it to look! It’s beautiful!” she exclaimed.
Maden described the process of writing it together and seeing the fruit of their labor as making the time and effort more than worth it.
The hard work didn’t end with the printed book, however, and Darwish and Maden will focus their energy on marketing the book amidst the uncertainties and restrictions of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“COVID is negatively impacting our ability to get out into the community and do the things we want to be doing,” said Maden.
“We had grand ideas about how we were going to launch this, where we were going to go, a great lineup of events that’s just not possible right now,” added Darwish. “But on our website, Gram, one of the characters from the book, writes a blog and there’s fun activities for the kids.”
The website and blog can be found at https://www.maryandmikesmagnanimousadventures.com/. Books can be purchased by contacting the authors through the website or on Amazon. A $1 donation will be made to a local animal shelter for the sale of each book.
Darwish and Maden will also be setting up at the Greenhouse on Tusculum Boulevard for small business Saturday, Nov. 28, to sign and sell books.